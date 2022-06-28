Where to buy the Puma x Frida Kahlo collection? Price, release date, and more explored

German-now-global sportswear brand Puma is partnering up with Frida Kahlo's corporation and OEG Latino agency to celebrate and honor the iconic Mexican painter with a brand new sportswear collection. The collection features technical activewear pieces dressed in Frida's artwork and cultural illustrations with powerful mantras and technical designs.

The collection comes under Puma's new Female Artist series, which honors and celebrates female artists. The collection features 23 pieces consisting of tights, jackets, tanks, tops, sports bras, shoes, joggers, caps and bags. The collection is slated to be released on Puma's official e-commerce site on July 11, 2022.

More about the upcoming Female Artist series Puma x Frida Kahlo capsule collection

Upcoming Female Artist series Puma x Frida Kahlo capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

An iconic female artist who was ahead of her time, Frida Kahlo is known for her impeccable self-portraits, her striking art, and bold illustrations that focus on female independence and female empowerment.

Under the She Moves Us initiative's expansive new Female Artist Series, Puma is honoring the artist with a 23-piece collection. The collection aims to channel the style of the highly-celebrated Mexican artist, while celebrating the female artists and equality, as well as empowering their voices.

Being one of the earliest female artists, the Mexican artist channeled her personal struggles with self-confidence into art, thus making her one of the most inspirational figures and changemakers in history. The Puma site reads,

“When it comes to female icons, it doesn't get stronger than Frida Kahlo, an enduring figurehead of female empowerment and freedom of expression.”

The full collection includes,

Run XX Nitro sneakers, which can be availed for $140 in two colorways. Electrify Nitro Womens's Running shoes, which can be availed for $110 in two colorways. Short Sleeve Women's Training Tee, which can be availed for $55 in three colorways. Cropped Women's Sports Bra, which can be availed for $65 in two colorways. Women's Training Tank Top, which can be availed for $65 in two colorways. Women's Training Shorts, which can be availed for $55 in two colorways. Reversible Women's Training Jacket, which can be availed for $150 in two colorways. Women's Training Joggers, which can be availed for $80 in two colorways. Full-Zip Women's Training Hoodie, which can be availed for $80 in two colorways. 7/8 Women's Training Tights, which can be availed for $110 in two colorways. Running cap, which can be availed for $35 in Black colorway. Training bag, which can be availed for $60 in Black colorway.

PUMA South Africa @PUMASouthAfrica in the Run XX Nitro women's running shoe.



Grab a pair in store or online at go.puma.com/ljwg Get your stepsin the Run XX Nitro women's running shoe.Grab a pair in store or online at PUMA.com Get your steps ⬆️ in the Run XX Nitro women's running shoe. Grab a pair in store or online at PUMA.com: go.puma.com/ljwg https://t.co/VEdo0fxMrU

Key pieces from the collaborative capsule include the groundbreaking Run XX Nitro sneakers, the first running shoes specifically developed for women. The Puma site describes,

“A woman’s foot is unique, yet the running market has ignored this fact and instead amended men’s footwear to “fit” women. PUMA is taking a stand with the first running shoe built on a woman’s last. Aptly timed to our Frida Kahlo collaboration, meet the groundbreaking Run XX NITRO Frida Kahlo, featuring a female-specific narrower heel, sculpted arch, and lower instep.”

The shoe features a Nitro foam sole, which gives a durable and lightweight cushioning, while giving the perfect balance of the feet.

Through the Puma Artist series, the label is creating a new dimension where they will create collections in partnership with rising and legendary artists such as Frida Kahlo. Inspired by the beautiful blooms used by the Mexican artist, each piece from Puma's Run and Train collection pays homage to the artist.

The collection is slated to be released on Puma's official e-commerce site on July 11, 2022 in the retail price range of $35 to $150.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far