5 Mission: Impossible dialogues that will keep you interested in the movie series

Over the years, Ethan Hunt from Mission: Impossible has transformed into an iconic character that the audience can't seem to get enough of. When the highly skilled operative first appeared on-screen in Mission: Impossible (1996), action movie fans saw immense potential in the tenacious lead who would stop at nothing to complete his mission.

Since then, the movies that followed gave fans an insight into the mind of Hunt, putting him in intense adrenaline-pumping situations that got bigger and better with each installment. Thus, it is not surprising that fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. Slated to be released in two parts, Part One of the film will hit theatres on July 12, 2023.

Starring Tom Cruise in the lead, the cast also comprises Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Esai Morales, among others. In the upcoming Mission: Impossible installment, the team will have to track down a new weapon, and they have to find it quickly, to make sure it doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

The trailer hints at thrilling action scenes, epic lines, and several unexpected twists, all of which should be enough to entice fans to grab their tickets and secure some popcorn.

5 lines by Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible that prove he is the coolest operative on the field

1) "Kittridge, you have never seen me very upset." (Mission: Impossible)

Ethan Hunt from Mission: Impossible is a complicated character. However, as an operative, he has the ability to stay calm and collected even in dangerous situations, which there are aplenty. However, in this particular scene, he showcases that he is someone you wouldn't want to antagonize. When Kittridge remarks about Hunt getting upset, the protagonist reveals that the former hasn't even seen him very upset.

This reveals that Ethan can be a very dangerous foe when he wants to be one and that those working against him should be wary.

2) "If I let you know where I'm going, I won't be on holiday." (Mission: Impossible II)

Ethan is the best of the best on the field, and there is always something that he needs to do to prevent disasters. This means that he never truly gets to take some time off. In this scene, viewers see him letting off some steam in a true Ethan Hunt style, when he is presented with some sunglasses that carry a recorded message about a new mission.

The message hints that Ethan didn't tell the IMF he would be holiday, so they had to track him down. When he is asked to relay his whereabouts when on holiday, Ethan makes a cheeky remark about how it wouldn't be a holiday if he were to make his location known.

3) "Mission accomplished." (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol)

If there is one thing that Ethan Hunt is known for, it would be his ability to complete his missions successfully.

In Ghost Protocol, he risks his life to reach the suitcase with the button to stop the oncoming missile. Of course, given that his team members are also in tight spots themselves, it takes a few moments before he can actually deactive the missile. However, he does finally accomplish the impossible task in the nick of time, and delivers one of the most memorable lines of the franchise.

4) "Not in the plane, I'm on the plane." (Mission: Impossible - Rouge Nation)

A word that truly describes Ethan Hunt well is "unpredictable." Even his team, who he has worked with on many missions, are constantly stumped by the impromptu things that he does on the field.

For instance, in this scene from Rouge Nation, he asks Benji if he can open the door of the plane. Puzzled, Benji asks him how Ethan managed to get inside the plane. Ethan then replied that he wasn't inside the plane, but was, in fact, on it.

This scene, among many others in the franchise, proves that Ethan was always going beyond the expectations of his team, which led to some unexpected twists in the plot that, in turn, kept the audience hooked.

5) "I am the storm." (Mission: Impossible - Fallout)

Ethan Hunt is one of the coolest characters to appear on-screen. Thus, it is not surprising that he has several memorable lines in the series that leave a lasting impression on viewers.

In this scene from the Fallout installment, Ethan's hears a knock on the door and opens to find a mysterious deliveryman. The lines of code that the deliveryman and Hunt then exchange to ensure the package goes to the right person is nothing short of iconic.

The Mission: Impossible film series has everything one could ask from an entertaining watch—intense action scenes, unexpected twists, memorable dialogues and an intriguing plot, all of which promise to keep fans hooked from start to finish.

Poll : 0 votes