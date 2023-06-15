''Finally, no floating heads'': Netizens in love with Tom Cruise's new Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One poster

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has got a new poster, which was recently released by the film’s distributor Paramount Pictures and Korean panoromic film format ScreenX released the same through Collider. The media publication shared the exclusive first look that has Tom Cruise’s IMF agent Ethan Hunt and Rebecca Ferguson’s former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust trying to scale new heights using a cable.

The film’s title, Cruise’s name, and an open window at the tail end form the background of the new drop. Even though the poster is format-specific, Twitter users were left in awe of the same when the pop culture portal Discussing Film made it public. One user appreciated the absence of “floating heads” in the poster.

Fan reacts to new poster, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One comes five years after its prequel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and is the seventh part in the titular film franchise. Directed and co-produced by Christopher McQuarrie, Dead Reckoning Part One will have a follow-up part, which is set for a 2024 outing.

The upcoming film will be the direct sequel of Part One and feature all the actors from the first edition. Both films are written by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is slated to release on July 12, 2023.

"Giving me real chills": Fans left in a frenzy after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One gets a new poster

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm New poster for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING - PART ONE’. New poster for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: DEAD RECKONING - PART ONE’. https://t.co/rVYf8UZWZ9

The marketing team attached to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is indeed doing a smart job, keeping anxious fans updated with promotional material periodically. Most of them feature the sleek and death-defying stunts done by Tom Cruise and others, with a special focus on the lead man.

The new ScreenX poster is no different and although a lot of action is featured, it’s a mellowed version of the entire package the film is expected to offer. Apart from this poster, the team also released 13 character one-sheets, an exclusive 4DX poster art, and also a Dolby poster, all within a week.

Discussing Film shared the ScreenX poster on their Twitter account, effectively setting the comments section on fire. Social media users were stunned to see Cruise, aged 60, performing stunts like a cakewalk, with several expressing how excited they are for the film’s release.

Fans reacting to new poster, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans in awe of new poster, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans reacting to new poster, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Cruise and Ferguson aside, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cast comprises Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Hunt’s bestie and IMF computer technician Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as IMF technical field agent Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby as black-market arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis, and Henry Czerny as IMF former director Eugene Kittridge.

Esai Morales as Gabriel and Pom Klementieff as an assassin named Paris are Part One’s primary and secondary antagonists, respectively.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is slated to release on July 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes