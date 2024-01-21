5 movies like The Zone of Interest

The historical drama film directed by Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest, was released theatrically in the United States on December 15, 2024, after its 76th Cannes Film Festival debut on May 19, 2023. The film is based on Martin Amis’ 2014 novel of the same name.

According to A24, the synopsis for the film reads:

“The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.”

From Christian Friedel to Sandra Hüller, the ensemble cast of the film is full of talented actors.

As a month has passed since the release of the film, we look at five movies like The Zone of Interest.

Note: The films mentioned in the list are not in ranked order.

Valkyrie and 4 other movies like Zone of Interest

1. Valkyrie (2008)

The Tom Cruise-starrer Valkyrie (2008) has a similar theme as compared to The Zone of Interest. Much like the 2023 film, Cruise’s film also has a World War II setting. Valkyrie is based on the true story of Claus von Stauffenberg and his attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

The film is a thriller, with Cruise in the lead role as Stauffenberg. Bryan Singer directed the feature, which also starred Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy, Tom Wilkinson, Carice van Houten, Thomas Kretschmann, and Terence Stamp.

2. The Grey Zone (2001)

The Grey Zone (2001) is a historical drama film based on the book Auschwitz: A Doctor's Eyewitness Account, written by Dr. Miklós Nyiszli. The film is based on the true story of the Jewish Sonderkommando in the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944. Similar to The Zone of Interest, the film is centered around the Auschwitz death camp.

Time Blake has directed this 2001 film, starring David Arquette in the lead role. The film also stars Steve Buscemi, Harvey Keitel, Mira Sorvino, Allan Corduner, Daniel Benzali, and Natasha Lyonne in supporting roles.

3. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008) is a historical drama film based on John Boyne’s 2006 novel of the same name. The film is about Bruno, a young German boy who befriends Shmuel, a Jewish boy who is a prisoner in a concentration camp. Similar to The Zone of Interest, the film showcases the horrors of the Holocaust.

Mark Herman added his directorial vision to the film, starring Asa Butterfield and Jack Scanlon in the lead roles. The film also has Vera Farmiga, David Thewlis, Amber Beattie, and Rupert Friend.

4. Son of Saul (2015)

Son of Saul (2015) is a historical drama that follows the life of a Hungarian member of the Sonderkommando Saul Ausländer. The film is set in the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II. The Zone of Interest is also set in Auschwitz, similar to Son of Saul. Both films showcase the atrocities faced by prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

László Nemes has directed the 2015 film, having also penned the script along with Clara Royer. The feature stars Géza Röhrig, Levente Molnár, and Urs Rechn in lead roles.

5. Conspiracy (2001)

Conspiracy is a made-for-television drama film that is centered on the Wannsee Conference. The 2001 film, similar to The Zone of Interest, showcases the mindset of those who were involved in planning the Holocaust.

Frank Pierson added his directorial vision to the film, and Loring Mandel penned the script for the feature. The film stars Kenneth Branagh and Stanley Tucci in the leading roles.

The film also has Colin Firth, Ian McNeice, Kevin McNally, Ewan Stewart, Brain Pettifer, Nicholas Woodsen, Jonathan Coy, and David Threlfall in supporting roles.

If you know of more films similar to The Zone of Interest, mention them in the comments below.