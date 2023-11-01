Where to watch A Haunting in Venice? Streaming platforms explored

The world will witness Agatha Christie's storytelling genius in Kenneth Branagh's movie, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh, the director and producer of the movie, started the trend of Agatha Christie movies with his film Murder on the Orient Express. Moreover, he not only directed the movie but also played Christie's famous detective, Hercule Poirot.

A Haunting in Venice by Kenneth Branagh adapts Christie's 1969 novel, Hallowe'en Party. The movie's plot follows a retired Hercule Poirot who gets drawn into another murder mystery during a spooky session. Branagh returns as Poirot, joined by new cast members Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, and Jamie Dornan.

A Haunting in Venice is streaming on Hulu starting October 31, 2023, just in time for Halloween.

A Haunting in Venice: Exploring the streaming platforms to watch the movie

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

Even if one is not a Hulu subscriber, they can sign up for the streaming service with plans starting at $7.99 per month. In addition to that, one can watch A Haunting in Venice for free with a 30-day free trial to the streamer.

Additionally, the film's predecessors, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, are also available to watch on Hulu. Viewers can also buy A Haunting in Venice for $19.99 on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Moreover, the Disney Duo bundle is currently one of the best streaming deals. For $9.99 per month, one can get ad-supported versions of Hulu and Disney+. On the other hand, the ad-free version, Disney Duo Premium, costs $19.99 per month.

Disney Trio is another package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with ads for $14.99 per month. The somewhat ad-free Disney Trio Premium is $24.99 per month. It offers Disney+ and Hulu without ads, but ESPN+ with ads. For those looking to cut cable, Hulu with Live TV starts at $76.99 per month and includes Disney+ and ESPN+.

The movie was originally released on September 15

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via YouTube/20th Century Studios)

The official trailer for the movie was dropped on July 19, 2023, from 20th Century Studios. The trailer shows Hercule Poirot visiting an old friend, Ariadne Oliver, played by Tina Fey. Ariadne invites him to a séance, which he attends despite his skepticism about psychics.

When a guest dies during the séance, Poirot must solve the murder while grappling with his disbelief in the supernatural. The film clearly aims to differentiate itself from its predecessors by incorporating more horror elements.

Furthermore, this is the third film in Kenneth Branagh's modern take on Agatha Christie's mysteries, following Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and Death on the Nile in 2022. While they are part of the same franchise, each film is a self-contained story, so one can watch A Haunting in Venice without seeing the others. However, if you're a fan of murder mysteries, the first two films are also available on Hulu.

Final thoughts

Kenneth Branagh returns with A Haunting in Venice, adding a fresh horror spin to Agatha Christie's classic detective stories. The film premieres on Hulu this Halloween, expanding the director's vision that began with Murder on the Orient Express.

Branagh revives Hercule Poirot, now joined by fresh faces like Michelle Yeoh and Tina Fey. Several streaming options exist, catering to different budgets and preferences. While part of a series, the movie holds its own as a self-contained narrative.