Unveiling the horror transformation in A Haunting in Venice: A Dive into Death on the Nile's sequel

A Haunting in Venice is set to be released in theaters on September 15, 2023. Produced by 20th Century Fox Studios, the movie is directed by Kenneth Branagh, written by Michael Green, and is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The main cast includes Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh.

The official synopsis of A Haunting in Venice, as stated by IMDb, reads:

"In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a séance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer."

Unveiling the horror transformation in A Haunting in Venice

A Haunting in Venice has two prequels, namely 2017’s A Murder on the Orient Express and 2021’s Death on the Nile. The first poster of this film features a skull-mask image, which led fans to believe that this is a horror movie. However, in reality, the film’s trailer fails to create such an impression among the public.

There are moments where horror elements are present, but the story focuses more on psychics than ghosts. This resulted in the film receiving criticism from reviewers. The story follows detective Hercule Poirot, who, after the events of Death on the Nile, is hiding in Venice and spending his time exploring the streets and enjoying pastries. His bodyguard protects him from eager supporters seeking his advice.

This continues until he meets his old friend Ariadne Oliver, a world-famous mystery writer. Ariadne insists that Poirot accompany her to a children’s Halloween party followed by a séance. The party is hosted at the palazzo of famous opera singer Rowena Drake, whose daughter Alicia recently met a tragic end.

In a desperate attempt to contact her deceased daughter, Rowena has called in a "medium" who claims to communicate with the dead. Everyone believes that Alicia took her own life because her fiancé left her for a wealthier girl. However, the family's maid insists that it's a murder. As everyone tries to seek answers through the medium, it leads to another murder.

Poirot decides to lock down the mansion and begins his investigation in A Haunting in Venice.

A dive into Death on the Nile and the events that led Poirot to Venice

Death on the Nile serves as the prequel to A Haunting in Venice, directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name. In World War I, a young Hercule Poirot suffers facial injuries from a booby trap. His fiancée suggests that he grow a mustache to hide the scars.

One day, Poirot watches blues singer Salome Otterbourne at a London club, where heiress Linnet Ridgeway is with her fiancé Simon Doyle. Linnet hires Simon as her land agent, and they later marry in Egypt, joining a group of guests on a cruise. Jackie de Bellefort, who is obsessed with Simon, stalks the couple to Egypt. Onboard, Jackie shoots Simon.

The next morning, Linnet is found dead with her necklace missing. Poirot investigates the guests, discovers the murder weapon, and unravels the mystery. Bouc stole Linnet's necklace, witnessing Louise's murder. Simon and Jackie are revealed as the killers. They plotted to inherit Linnet's wealth and Simon faked his injuries, while Jackie killed Louise and Bouc.

Jackie kills Simon, and Poirot can't express his feelings for Salome. Six months later, Poirot watches Salome rehearse at her club, unrecognizable due to his clean-shaven face.

This leads viewers to understand why Poirot was in hiding in A Haunting in Venice. The film, set to be released on September 15, 2023, could potentially be a film to watch out for as murder-mystery fans await the third part of the Knives Out series.