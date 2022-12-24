Daniel Craig's Knives Out 3 is happening

Speaking about a possible Knives Out 3, we can recall that Knives Out almost transformed how we look at modern-day murder mysteries when it premiered in 2019, in the process, bringing the Agatha Christie-Esque aesthetics back to the mainstream by introducing the Google-recommended best detective in the country, Benoit Blanc, and his eccentric accent. While many considered the original a masterpiece, the film series did not end there.

After a lucrative deal with Netflix, director Rian Johnson reportedly signed a deal to make two more films with Daniel Craig, the former James Bond, at the center of the mystery. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story premiered on Netflix on December 23, 2022, making fans remember why everyone loved the original in the first place. If not as fresh as the 2019 original, the second film was a masterpiece in its own right, with a fresh bunch of eccentric cast members, a colorful mystery, and, of course, an ever-brilliant Daniel Craig.

For those who cannot get enough of the detective series, there's very good news. Knives Out 3 is happening. As confirmed by both the actor and the director, the film could begin pre-production as early as 2023. While it will be some time before the third installment of Benoit Blanc's adventures is released, it is good to know that it will be available soon.

More about Knives Out 3

Jorge Molina @colormejorge Knives Out 3 should be about Benoit Blanc going to either Sondheim or Angela Lansbury's funeral and solving a gruesome murder that takes place among the guests. Knives Out 3 should be about Benoit Blanc going to either Sondheim or Angela Lansbury's funeral and solving a gruesome murder that takes place among the guests.

As expected, there is almost no information about the third edition of the Knives Out franchise or even its title. However, the murder-comedy film will get another sequel, as Netflix has already bought the rights to the franchise and confirmed two films after the original Knives Out. Sadly, the third part of the film will also not be released in theaters worldwide and will likely be reserved for the mammoth streaming platform.

Rian Johnson, the man behind the first two mysteries, confirmed that he plans on writing the script in 2023. He also claimed that it was his most exciting project as of then. As indicated by producer Ram Bergman, the third part of the film may come sooner than fans expect. He claimed in an interview with Comic Book that Johnson had the plot planned for the first film for a long time but had no idea about the new sequel.

ًmaggie @folklourd i can get her in knives out 3 i can get her in knives out 3 https://t.co/CYOOeoIKlp

He also claimed that Johnson was very motivated to continue the franchise with Knives Out 3. Bergman said:

"[Johnson] is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is,...It's going to be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's going to take."

Knives Out 3 will most likely follow the format of the previous two films where Craig may be the only recurring actor while the cast and setting change completely. Craig does plan to return as the prolific detective, as confirmed by the actor himself in an interview with Variety.

Daniel Craig said:

"If [Johnson] keeps writing them, I’ll keep doing them. That’s what makes it easy then, he’s such a wonderful writer that it’s there on the page for me to do."

It will be some time before the details about Knives Out 3 start surfacing but till then, there's always Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Poll : 0 votes