Where was A Haunting in Venice shot? Locations explored 

In a year lined up with horror releases one after the other, Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice is looking at a September 15, 2023 release. Based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party, the upcoming supernatural thriller focuses on a mystery that toes the line between otherworldly beings and a cold-blooded crime.

A Haunting in Venice has been written for the screen by Michael Green from the fame of Blade Runner: 2049. Besides the brilliant storyline, the film showcases destinations like England and Italy that offer an old-world charm as well as stunning backdrops. According to IMDb, the synopsis for the movie reads,

"In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer."

A Haunting in Venice stars Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Emma Laird, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Riccardo Scamarcio, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Yeoh.

A Haunting in Venice - Filming details explored

Academy Award winner Kenneth Branagh will be the retired detective, Hercules Poirot, in the upcoming film directed by him making this the third movie directed and starring Branagh. Moreover, A Haunting in Venice is not the only Agatha Christie adaptation he has worked on - he released Murder on the Orient Express in 2017.

The primary filming locations for the movie were Campiello dei Miracoli and Campo Santa Maria Nova in Venice, Italy and Pinewood Studios in England. The sources within the crew had confirmed that the shoot had begun on October 31, 2022.

Venice, Italy

Campiello dei Miracoli (Image via veneziatiamo.eu)

Campiello dei Miracoli and Campo Santa Maria Nova were the two most frequented locations by the cast and crew in Venice, Italy. Venice also referred to as the City of Canals, is known for its picturesque bylanes and gondolas. The film takes complete advantage of the city's enchanting old-world charm to create a haunting experience.

Campo Santa Maria Nova (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Campiello dei Miracoli is a church in the sestiere of Cannaregio that sets the perfect backdrop for a spooky adventure with its early Venetian Renaissance structure. Additionally, the Campo Santa Maria Nova's grandeur adds more authenticity to the historic look and feel of the movie.

England, United Kingdom

Besides the gorgeous locations in Italy, A Haunting in Venice has been extensively shot in England at the British film and television studio, Pinewood Studios. The renowned Pinewood Studios is known for its high-tech facilities and sound stages which has been lent to films like James Bond and Carry On. It provided just the environment for setting the paranormal ambience within the movie.

Pinewood Studios earlier operated from two additional locations namely Atlanta and Johor, Malaysia. Apart from the large stages, the studio supports underwater filming with a massive Underwater stage and green screen built in 1977 for the Bond movie, The Spy Who Loved Me.

More on A Haunting in Venice

The producers Judy Hoffman, Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, and James Prichard will be back as producers for the thriller. With 20th Century Studios as the leading distributor of the film worldwide, Lousie Killin from the fame of Wrath of Man will be serving as the executive producer for the project.

A Haunting in Venice is set to capture hearts with its eerie edge-of-the-seat suspense on its release on September 15, 2023.