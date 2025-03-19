5 pop stars and their surprising food obsessions you probably didn’t know of 

Good food is one of the greatest pleasures and it unites us all, be it the normal citizens or pop stars. Good food can be comforting, and delicious, and help you in many ways.

The lifestyle of pop stars means that they are always on the go, traveling around the world. Their hours are different, their tastes are different and so is their entire lifestyle. They often get to try loads of new cuisines, and variety of food during their travels for their shows.

However, many of these pop stars also have some favorites. So much so, that these food items or dishes have become an obsession for many. Let's check out some of these (via BBC).

5 Pop stars and their food obsessions

1) John Lennon - Jaffa Cakes

The iconic vocalist and guitarist John Lennon had an obsession with Jaffa cakes for a while. It was especially prominent during the early days of The Beatles and he was so obsessed that when it was over, he couldn't even look at them.

Lennon's partner Paul McCartney told Paul du Noyer:

"When we first got loaded he moved out to St George's Hill in Weybridge, which is near a golf club, very much the landed gentry. And you could have anything you'd ever wanted, kind of, in the first flush of success. He went mad on jaffa cakes, went insane about them: 'Gimme gimme!' About a week later he couldn't look at one, and he never looked at one the rest of his life. 'Oh, don't talk to me about jaffa cakes!'"

Jaffa cakes are one of the favorites in the UK with a layer each of chocolate, sponge, and orange jam.

2) Selena Gomez - Pickles

The iconic pop star is obsessed with the pickle flavor. She claimed once that she loved the pickled gherkins and also drank the liquid from the jar. She even used the flavor with popcorn, as she told Mirror:

"I'm obsessed with them. I drink the juice from the jar, too. I go to the movies and have popcorn and pickles. I may bring out a pickle cookbook."

In an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, she revealed she flavored popcorn with pickle liquid and served it with salt and tobasco.

3) Noel Gallagher - Instant noodles

The co-lead in the iconic band Oasis, Noel Gallagher, is obsessed with instant noodles. As per BBC, he even once said that he loved his brother and co-lead Liam but not as much as instant noodles.

Noel once said about the Oasis song 'Stand By Me':

"It starts, 'Made a meal and threw it up on Sunday.' When I first moved to London me mam kept on ringing up and asking was I eating properly. Yes, Mam. So I tried to cook a Sunday roast and puked up for two days with food poisoning. It was back to Pot Noodles after that."

Noel Gallagher also used to take instant noodles on his tours to the United States.

4) Elvis Presley - the 42,000 calorie sandwich

The iconic artist's food revolved around bread, peanut butter, meat, and bananas. He was obsessed with them and their combination and could have loads of it in a single sitting as well. A documentary named 'Arena' showed this side of Elvis Presley.

Once, Elvis visited a restaurant called Colorado Mine Company, taking a flight from Memphis to Denver. The pop star and his entourage ordered 30 Fool's Gold Loaves. It was a sandwich made of an entire loaf of bread, a pound of bacon, a jar of grape jam and a jar of peanut butter.

Restaurant owner Buck Scott claims each sandwich contains 42,000 calories but it's highly unlikely and is more likely to be around 8,000.

5) David Bowie - Milk and one veg

The iconic pop star had a phase where he lived on the weird combination of just milk and red peppers. This occurred during the recording sessions of his 1976 album Station to Station in Los Angeles.

He eventually moved to Berlin for various reasons like getting rid of his drug addiction or changing his musical journey but also, to have a better diet.

There are many more such pop stars who are obsessed with food items like Robbie Williams with chocolate buttons or Kieth Richards with shepherd's pie. All these icons did some excellent work over the years and perhaps, it had something to do with their food habits as well.

