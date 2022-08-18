5 quick facts about 365 Days 3 star Anna-Maria Sieklucka aka Laura

After her prominent role in the Netflix romantic drama 365 Days, Anna-Maria Sieklucka has become one of the most popular actresses in the streaming space. Her performance alongside her equally popular co-star, Michele Morrone, has been talked about for various reasons by fans of the franchise and the genre. She portrayed the lead character in the film, which is also considered a thriller of its own kind.

The third movie in the 365 Days franchise, The Next 365 Days, also stars Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka among others. The films are inspired by a trilogy of novels following the story of Massimo Torricelli and Laura Biel. Massimo being from a mafia background adds the extra tension to the plot and makes it all the more engaging.

As such, today we will list five facts about the actress that may or may not have been known to you. So without any further ado, let's get into this.

Things to know about Anna-Maria Sieklucka

1) 365 Days is actually her debut film

Despite the scale of the project, 365 Days marks Sieklucka's debut in films. But not having been in films before does not mean that she is not an experienced actress. Sieklucka has an impressive background in theater and has been a part of numerous plays before playing Laura in the Netflix film franchise.

She has been a part of several plays, including Valentine's Day, performed at the Norwid Theater in Jelenia Góra. Her portrayal as the lead actress in this drama brought her great acclaim and appreciation among the theater community. The role is known to have been prepared for her on a very short notice of two days.

2) She is also a model and an Instagram celebrity

Anna-Maria Sieklucka joined Instagram back in 2018 and has been regularly posting ever since. While most of her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of herself, the feed is a mix of professionally shot pictures and some casual, interactive photos. The actress has also recently begun to feature on magazine covers, her most recent cover being from Women Fitness.

Having graduated with a degree in acting from the State Theater School in Wroclaw, Sieklucka was also a model for a short while. In fact, most of her Instagram posts are from professional photo shoots. The fact that 365 Days was released on Netflix and has been receiving appreciation from fans on the internet furthered Anna's reach on Instagram while also making her well-known as an actress.

3) Early Life

Anna-Maria Sieklucka was born in 1992 and is originally from Lublin, Poland. She went on to study theater and has spoken about having a very close relationship with her father, who is a lawyer back in Poland. The actress is fluent in four languages: English, Polish, German, and French.

Sieklucka also appeared in a single episode of the Polish television show Na dobre i na złe. The series is a medical drama that revolves around the lives of the hospital staff. Along with acting and modeling, Anna-Maria Sieklucka, although not very famously, also sings and dances. Her background in drama and theater and her formal education in acting helped her master dance and music too.

4) She was initially hesitant about starring in 365 Days

Anna-Maria Sieklucka (Image via Marie Claire)

Like any other actor, Anna-Maria Sieklucka was extremely picky in choosing the right script for her debut. Owing to the bold role and out of fear of getting typecast, she did express some hesitation before greenlighting 365 Days. She also spoke about her insecurities and the things she would be uncomfortable doing on screen.

However, the makers of the film made sure to create accommodations for her needs and she agreed to the role once she knew she was in a good space. Sieklucka has now been starring in every film in the franchise and is close friends with her co-star, Michele Morrone, from what her Instagram profile suggests.

5) She starred in Michele Morrone's music video

One of Michele Morrone's most popular songs, Another Day, starred Anna-Maria Sieklucka. The former is her co-star from the 365 Days franchise. Like Anna, Michele too is a singer, dancer, and model alongside being an actor. The two of them boast a close friendship after working together on three movies together.

In the video, although it is Morrone who has the majority of screen time, Sieklucka plays a part of his memory and adds her charming self to the magic of the video. The video was loved and appreciated by fans of both the actors and fans of the film franchise.

Gearing up for the big release

Slated to be released on August 19, 2022, The Next 365 Days has already been making a lot of noise lately. The actors have been actively promoting the film through their social media handles, while Netflix has released a four-minute beginning sequence from the film to hook the audience and increase its viewership. The trailer of the movie has also been released and watched widely.

Despite poor critical reviews, the franchise continues to be one of the most watched on Netflix, thus explaining the consistent production of sequels to cater to the growing viewership.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar