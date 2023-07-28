Kidnapped, tortured, and assaulted, Carla Walker was only 17 years old in February 1974 when she became the victim of a barbaric crime at the hands of a vicious killer. Walker and her then-boyfriend, Rodney McCoy, were attacked outside a Fort Worth bowling alley where they were sitting in his car. The former was taken while McCoy was knocked unconscious with a pistol.

Despite having DNA evidence and a person of interest, investigators failed to find Walker's killer back then, after which the case went cold. However, the same DNA was used in 2020, over four-and-a-half-decades later, to make an arrest. The suspect, Glen McCurley, lived about a mile from the parking lot from where the victim was taken. He pleaded guilty the following year and received a life sentence without parole.

NBC Dateline will further delve into Carla Walker's 1974 kidnapping and murder in a brand-new episode titled After the Dance. The upcoming episode is scheduled to air on the channel this Friday, July 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Fort Worth, Texas, investigators desperately search for answers after a 17-year-old high school student is kidnapped and murdered following a Valentine’s Day dance. Josh Mankiewicz reports."

Carla Walker's murder: Five key details about the kidnapping and murder case from 1974

1) Walker's boyfriend witnessed her kidnapping

On February 17, 1974, popular cheerleader Carla Walker and her quarterback boyfriend, Rodney McCoy, were sitting in his car parked outside a Fort Worth bowling alley after Western Hills High School Valentine's Day dance when an unidentified, armed man attacked them.

According to McCoy's version of the events, the man flung open the passenger-side door where Walker was sitting. She was immediately pulled out of the vehicle while her boyfriend was pistol-whipped and knocked unconscious. By the time he gained consciousness, the attacker had fled the scene with the 17-year-old girl.

2) Her body was found three days later

Carla Walker's kidnapping incident prompted a widespread search for the teenager. Three days later, on February 20, her body was found in a culvert near Benbrook Lake.

Reports state that an autopsy confirmed the victim was beaten, r*ped, tortured, and strangled to death. In addition, the medical examiner revealed that she was likely alive for two days before being murdered. Reports also suggested that the 17-year-old had been injected with morphine.

3) DNA evidence was found on Carla Walker's clothes

During the search for Walker, investigators found a magazine for a .22-calibre Ruger pistol at the bowling alley parking lot from where she was taken. They also found the victim's clothing and her bra which consisted of DNA evidence along with a spent bullet casing from the culvert near Benbrook Lake, where the body was found.

The DNA evidence was pointless at the time, but a ballistics report was able to link the spent bullet casing to a local man named Glen McCurley, who lived about a mile from the bowling alley. McCurley was soon declared a person of interest. He was interviewed but claimed that his gun was stolen about six weeks prior to Walker's killing.

4) The case went cold and was solved after 46 years

Due to a lack of leads, Carla Walker's 1974 murder case went cold until the DNA collected from stains on her clothes were sent to Othram, a private lab in The Woodlands, where a full DNA profile of a potential suspect was developed. This was later used to narrow down the suspect to three brothers with McCurley as their last name.

Since Glen McCurly was mentioned in the case file and had been previously interviewed in connection with Walker's kidnapping and murder, investigators focused on him. Eventually, the DNA found on the victim's clothes matched a sample discretely taken from McCurley's trash. He was arrested in September 2020 and charged with capital murder.

5) Glen McCurley maintained his innocence before confessing and pleading guilty

McCurley initially pleaded not guilty to the capital murder charge and maintained his innocence, claiming that Carla Walker and Rodney McCoy were fighting and that he only intervened to help her out. He later confessed to assaulting and strangling the victim.

During the accused's 2021 trial, McCoy testified against him, telling the court in detail about the attack. Then, on the third day of the court proceedings, McCurley changed his plea to guilty. He was later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

An all-new episode of NBC Dateline airs on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.