What did Carla Walker's former boyfriend say after their last moments together?

On February 17, 1974, Carla Walker and her then-boyfriend Rodney McCoy were sitting in his car parked outside a Fort Worth bowling alley when they were attacked by an unidentified man. Walker, 17, was kidnapped by the man right after he pistol-whipped McCoy, rendering him unconscious. By the time he regained his senses, the attacker had already fled the scene with his girlfriend.

According to WFAA, while recalling the incident, McCoy revealed that "Rodney, go get dad. Go get my dad" were the last words Walker ever said to him. Three days later, her body was found in a culvert near Benbrook Lake. An autopsy confirmed that she was beaten, r*ped, tortured, and strangled to death after being kept alive for two days.

Over four decades later, investigators finally solved Walker's cold case using DNA evidence collected from her clothes in 2020. The suspect 77-year-old Glen McCurley was charged with capital murder and eventually pleaded guilty in 2021.

Carla Walker's murder case is set to be revisited in an all-new NBC Dateline episode titled After the Dance, which is scheduled to air on the channel this Friday, July 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis for the upcoming two-hour episode states:

"Fort Worth, Texas, investigators desperately search for answers after a 17-year-old high school student is kidnapped and murdered following a Valentine’s Day dance. Josh Mankiewicz reports."

Carla Walker's then-boyfriend Rodney McCoy recalled hearing the killer say, "You're coming with me" to her

In 2021, testifying at Glen McCurley's trial for the 1974 murder of Carla Walker, her then-boyfriend Rodney McCoy recalled his moments with the 17-year-old cheerleader. He described the attack on them at a Fort Worth bowling alley parking lot where they were sitting in his car after attending the Valentine's Day dance at the Western Hills High School.

According to Fox 4, the witness remembered the fateful event, which "happened so fast" and was allegedly "so fluid that it’s like to me it was less than two minutes from start to finish and Carla was out of the car." He said the parking lot was filled with just high school students, "most not even eating anything or just grabbing a taco or something, just hanging out."

Rodney McCoy told the court that he was in the driver's seat and "Carla Walker had put her back against the passenger door" when the door on her side flung open, and she was pulled out of the car by an unidentified man.

Fox 4 reported that McCoy recalled how his girlfriend fell out of the car. He allegedly "grabbed her and we were kind of both falling forward," and his head was covering hers when he got hit on his head. The man reportedly pistol-whipped him multiple times.

People Magazine reported that he claimed the man "put his hand inside the car and stuck the pistol about three or four inches from my face and started pulling the trigger." The witness remembered hearing at least three clicks, "but nothing came out of the gun."

According to WFAA, McCoy testified that the attacker muttered, "You're coming with me" to Walker before taking her away. He also mentioned that "Carla turned her face to me and said, "Rodney, go get dad. Go get my dad," which were the last words he heard from her.

Following this, He claimed he blacked out and only regained his senses to find both the attacker and Walker gone. Three days later, her body was discovered and an autopsy confirmed that she was assaulted and strangled to death.

Carla Walker's killer, Glen McCurley, was arrested 46 years later in September 2020 after DNA evidence successfully linked him to the crime. McCurley had initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty on the third day of court proceedings. He was then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

NBC Dateline will further delve into Carla Walker's case on Friday at 9 pm ET.