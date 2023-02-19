Meet Parking Lot Payday host Zach Selwyn ahead of season 2 premiere

Parking Lot Payday returns with another season starting February 19 to give music fans a chance to win money while playing a game of trivia. As part of season 2, host Zach Selwyn will go around parking lots of concerts, asking attendees questions about the band they’re about the watch live.

The show’s description reads:

"Select fans will have the opportunity to answer up to 10 multiple-choice questions specifically pertaining to the band performing that night."

Parking Lot Payday season 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 19, at 8:30 pm ET on Axs TV.

Meet Zach Selwyn ahead of Parking Lot Payday season 2 premiere

The actor, writer, producer, and musician from Los Angeles, California, is set to reappear as the host of Parking Lot Payday. Before pursuing a career as an actor, Zach was a broadcast journalism student at the University of Southern California from 1993 to 1997.

His time on television dates back to 2011 when he worked as a host and writer for America’s Secret Slang on The History Channel for a little over three years, followed by his career as an actor, writer, and producer for Turner Broadcasting System from 2016 to 2017.

The Parking Lot Payday host previously worked for streaming platforms such as Netflix and Peacock. During his time with Netflix, he worked as a writer and producer for Brainchild, followed by working as a scriptwriter for Frogger on Peacock TV in 2021, where he spent time in Australia.

He returned to The History Channel before writing a novel for Austin Translation, where he worked with Kinky Friedman.

His LinkedIn account says about his time working with the legend:

"During the end of 2020., I was sent to Austin, Texas to work with the legendary Kinky Friedman. While there, some crazy stuff happened. SUMARY: When True Crime Podcaster Rob Stoner finds himself targeted as the suspect in the killing of a young woman, he has to use his amateur sleuthing skills to hopefully clear his name, solve the crime and save his marriage all during the Covid-19 Pandemic."

Since January 2022, he’s been working as the host of Parking Lot Payday on contract. Zach has also appeared on several shows and movies, such as American Ninja Warrior, Attack of the Show, CQC, Kinkin’ It, Glory Daze, Greek, Dead and Breakfast, and That 70s Show.

In July 2022, he appeared on the podcast Duke Loves Rasslin, where he opened up about his time on the Axs TV show, adding that he was honored to be offered the job. During the interview, he said that he’s been in a band for 20 years, which is why Parking Lot Payday made sense to him.

He said:

"It’s what I’ve been doing all my life anyway. Going to concerts, hanging out in parking lots. So this time I get paid for it."

He added that in the previous season, he carried money with him to distribute to people if they could answer his trivial questions correctly. Parking Lot Payday featured several bands in the first season, including Metallica and Coldplay, and is set to feature many more in the upcoming season.

Tune in on Sunday, February 19, at 8:30 pm ET on Axs TV to watch the season premiere.

