5 shocking details about Elizabeth Thomas' kidnapping

The story of the horrific kidnapping of high school student 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas in 2017 will be revisited in Lifetime's film Abducted by My Teacher. The film is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 8/7c.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Lifetime, reads:

"Elizabeth Thomas (Summer Howell) was just a 15-year-old high schooler who wanted to make friends when she caught the eye of Tad Cummins (Michael Fishman), a trusted, beloved and married high school teacher. Making her feel safe and loved, he groomed Elizabeth for months, and ultimately coerced her to go on the run with him after another student reported seeing him k*ss Elizabeth."

It further reads:

"Elizabeth’s abduction set off a nationwide manhunt and her over month-long ordeal came to an end when the pair was discovered in northern California and Cummins was arrested. After enduring s*xual abuse at the hands of Cummins, Elizabeth was left to face those in her home town who thought that she was responsible for her own kidnapping. Ultimately, Elizabeth bravely stood up in court and helped send the teacher she once trusted to prison."

The film will encapsulate the entire case as it will portray events in a sequential order to provide an accurate picture of the events that transpired. Additionally, it will also bring to light numerous unknown facts about the case.

5 things to know about Elizabeth Thomas' kidnapping case

1) Elizabeth Thomas was kidnapped on March 13, 2017

Elizabeth Thomas (Image via YouTube/ AL.com)

According to People, on the morning of March 13, 2017, Tad Cummins told his wife, Jill, that he had to reach a job interview located somewhere near the Williamson County Medical Center. He had also taken out her car, Nissan Rogue.

However, this claim was false, as CCTV footage in the area saw Cummins stopping at a gas station. He then headed to the Shoney Restaurant which was Elizabeth Thomas' place of work.

Prior to her disappearance, Elizabeth Thomas was also seen on surveillance footage carrying extra pair of clothes to work. This led the police to conclude that the getaway had been planned beforehand.

When Thomas did not return home after her shift at the restaurant, her parents reported her missing to the police.

2) Tad Cummins had taken a loan of $4,500

Jill and Tad Cummins (Image via Oxygen)

However, lying about where he was going wasn't the last of the lies that Tad told. Your Tango revealed that as the police launched an investigation, Tad's wife Jill told police that Tad had taken a loan of $4500 from the bank days before the kidnapping. Jill revealed that the loan was taken under the pretense that Tad was going to spend the money in hopes of finding a new employment option.

However, as mentioned earlier, this claim was false as well since Tad had taken the money when he disappeared.

3) Tad Cummins had refilled his Cialis prescription

CCTV footage of Tad Cummins at Walmart (Image via Oxygen)

Jill Cummins also told the police that Tad had got his Cialis prescription refilled just days before the disappearance. Cialis is a medication used to treat er*ctile dysf*nction and prolong s*xual activity. This fact pointed toward Tad having a s*xual relationship with Elizabeth.

The theory was confirmed when Tad Cummins was spotted buying KY Jelly, a lube used during s*xual activity, at a Walmart in Oklahoma before running away with Thomas.

4) Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were spotted at a Super 8 Motel

CCTV footage of Ted Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas (Image via YouTube/ AL.com)

Three days after the disappearance, on March 16, the FBI received a tip from a Super 8 Motel employee. They reported seeing Cummins and Thomas on the property. However, the police were unable to catch the pair as they had already left. A few weeks later, on April 1, 2023, they received a similar tip from an employee at another Super 8 Motel.

This led the police to believe that the pair is staying at different motels across the country. That in turn, led the police to increase patrolling and checking at these motels.

5) Elizabeth Thomas was discovered at a remote cabin in Northern California

Tad Cummins was sentenced to 20 years in prison on the counts of s*xual assault and kidnapping (Images via YouTube/ AL.com)

More than a month after the disappearance, on April 21, the police finally found Elizabeth Thomas in a remote cabin in Northern California. The owner of the cabin, Griffin Barry, recognized Cummins from the news and reported it to the police. While the police were on their way, Barry kept Cummins and Thomas occupied by offering them food.

Tad Cummins was finally arrested by the police, and Thomas was safely returned to her family. In the legal proceedings that followed, Thomas revealed that Cummins had seen the news that police were keeping a strict check at the motels around the country. This led him to go for the remote cabin.

Tad Cummins was sentenced to twenty years in Alabama prison. He continues to serve his prison term today.

Abducted by My Teacher premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 8/7c.