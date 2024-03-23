5 shows & movies to watch if you like Shogun

Shogun premiered its first two episodes on February 27, 2024, with subsequent episodes scheduled to air every Tuesday at 10 pm ET on FX. This latest offering from FX Network is a treat for enthusiasts of historical epics, transporting viewers to 17th-century Japan and immersing them in the story of Lord Yoshi Torananga as he tries to battle political rivals in a tumultuous period of Japanese history.

The historical drama meticulously blends intriguing politics, fascinating characters, and captivating storytelling. The only problem so far is the waiting time that fans have to endure, as only one episode drops per week.

For all the Shogun fans craving more historical dramas to tide them over between episodes, here's a list of similar TV shows and films to explore.

5 TV shows similar to Shogun

1) Vikings (2013-2023, Amazon Prime Video)

Vikings is a blend of Nordic history and mythology, that tells the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons. Set in the post-793 AD era known as the Viking Age, the show follows Ragnar, an ambitious farmer, on his journey to becoming the Earl and later the King.

The show presents some of the most interesting characters of recent times, such as Ragnar Lothbrok, Bjorn Ironside, Ivar the Boneless, Floki the Boatbuilder, and Lagertha the Shieldmaiden.

Similar to Shogun, this show deals with intriguing politics, warfare, and medieval brutality while uniquely focusing on an exploration of religion and faith.

2) Marco Polo (2014 - 2016, Netflix)

Marco Polo follows the remarkable story of a man who attained a special place in history. Set in the 13th century, this Netflix series follows the adventures of a Venetian merchant and explorer who ends up in the palace of Mongolian Emperor Kublai Khan.

Marco Polo is one of the most expensive shows ever created, and like Shogun, it justifies its budget with captivating visuals, compelling screenplay, and excellent performances by Lorenzo Richelmy, Olivia Cheng, and Benedict Wong.

3) Spartacus (2010 - 2013, Starz)

Still from Spartacus (Image via Starz)

Spartacus delves into the story of one of history's most significant figures, always attached to the idea of rebellion. He led an unsuccessful slave rebellion against the atrocities of the Roman Republic between 73 and 71 BC.

The show goes to an extreme level in its depiction of opulence, immorality, and violence, which is effective for the story it is telling but not for the faint-hearted.

4) Rome (2005 - 2007, HBO)

Still from Rome (Image via Hulu)

The legend of Romulus and Remus, born of a Vestel Virgin and raised by a she-wolf, is deeply ingrained in the mythos surrounding the creation of Rome. According to the myth, Romulus eventually kills his brother Remus and establishes the city of Rome and the Roman Empire.

How Rome was created is a matter of historical contention, but it is widely believed to be the greatest empire ever created. The BBC series Rome tells the story of the formation of the Roman Empire from the Roman Republic in the 1st century BC. The show stars Ray Stevenson, Kevin McKidd, and Polly Walker.

5) Kingdom (2019 - 2020, Netflix)

Kingdom is a South Korean horror drama starring Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Donna, and Kim Hye-jun, among other talented actors.

Three years after the Imjin War in the 17th-century fictional kingdom of Joseon, a deadly plague has ravaged the area. The show follows Lee Chang as he attempts to investigate the mysterious illness.

This Netflix show brilliantly blends drama, politics, and elements of zombie horror in a tightly-knit plot. A different but worthy show to binge after Shogun.

5 movies similar to Shogun

1) Ran (1985, Mubi)

Directed by the legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, Ran is an adaptation of Shakespeare's play King Lear. The story follows an elderly ruler who decides to divide his empire among his three sons, underestimating the corrupt influence of power that will eventually lead to brutal conflicts.

Regarded as one of the most expensive films in the history of Japanese cinema during the time of its production, Ran had stunning visuals, unlike ever seen before. The cinematic brilliance of this film is still considered a benchmark for epic period films.

2) The Last Samurai (2003, Amazon Prime Video)

Still from The Last Samurai (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Last Samurai follows the story of Nathan Algern, a US army veteran hired by the Japanese Emperor to train his troops in modern warfare techniques. Algern, played by Tom Cruise, gets trapped between the personal and the political. As the drama escalates, the anti-hero has to become a hero and face the inevitable war.

The movie has a poetic element to it, which is elevated by Cruise's mesmerizing performance. It also boasts stunning visuals, a heartfelt soundtrack, and a melancholic story filled with heartbreaking moments.

Fans eagerly awaiting new episodes of Shogun can immerse themselves in the captivating world of The Last Samurai in the meantime.

3) Troy (2004, Netflix)

Homer's epics, The Illiad and The Odyssey, have been the strong pillars of Greek civilization. It was no ordinary feat to adapt the story of The Illiad into 163 minutes of cinematic spectacle.

Troy unfolds when Helen, the wife of Spartan King Melenaus, runs away with Prince Paris of Troy. His tyrannical elder brother Agamemnon gets an opportunity to launch a fierce attack to conquer the kingdom. Hence, it begins an epic story of bravery, honor, greed, and deception.

The film features Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Rose Bryne, and Eric Bana among others. It's a political war film that would intrigue the fans of Shogun.

4) Mongol (2007, Amazon Prime or Apple TV)

Still from Mongol (Image via Warner Bros.)

Mongol was a co-production between companies in Russia, Germany, and Kazakhstan and was intended to be a trilogy. Unfortunately, the latter two parts are yet to be made. The movie follows the tale of Genghis Khan, the legendary Mongol leader who founded the Empire that spanned vast expanses of Eurasia.

But Shogun fans would enjoy Mongol for its ambition, which got Kazakhstan a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

5) War and Peace (1966-1967, YouTube)

War is Peace is a 431-minute Soviet epic war film directed by Sergei Bondarchuk, released in four installments between 1966 and 1967. The monumental production and filming stories of this film are legendary and believed to be unrepeatable.

Adapting the 361 chapters of Leo Tolstoy's novel needed a passionate filmmaker like Bondarchuk to translate them onto the screen. The production used real artifacts from 40 museums, dozens of real canons, hundreds of wagons, over a thousand horses, and over ten thousand extras. With its epic tale and attention to detail, the movie is expected to enthrall fans of Shogun due to certain similarities.

The Academy of Motion Pictures appreciated this monumental effort in filmmaking by giving it an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

Making a historical epic is a risky endeavor. It requires a massive investment of time, capital, and talent. But, when executed with passion and honesty, it results in shows like Shogun, which capture the imagination of fans globally.