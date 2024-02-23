5 Susan Kelechi Watson movies & TV Shows to watch if you liked her in Will Trent

Susan Kelechi Watson has been making waves in the TV and film industry for a while now. Her recent appearance as Cricket Dawson in Will Trent successfully won praise for the grit she brought to the character, despite showing up in just one episode.

If Cricket Dawson's death in Will Trent is too hard to bear, you can still catch Watson in several other projects.

The actor, best known for playing Beth Pearson on This Is Us, is multidimensional in her acting approach. Balancing light moments with serious ones, Susan Kelechi Watson has picked a wide variety of roles, all of which show her incredible acting chops. So, here are 5 films and TV shows featuring Susan Kelechi Watson in all her glory.

5 films and TV shows to watch if you're missing Susan Kelechi Watson's character in Will Trent

1) Andrea Vogel in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Susan Kelechi Watson plays a smart and appealing wife to Llyod Vogel, a New York-based magazine writer set to profile Mister Rogers. Played with sensitivity and passion, the actor does a great job of portraying Andrea Vogel. The film also stars Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys in titular roles.

The plot of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood follows the friendship between a soft-hearted television presenter Fred Rogers and a cynical journalist Lloyd Vogel in 1998.

2) Towie in Small, Beautifully Moving Parts

A still from Small, Beautiful Moving Parts (Image via SALTY Features)

This slice-of-life drama is a must-watch. The beauty of this film lies in its characters. Flawed and courageous, the characters endear the audience with a pleasant experience. Susan plays Towie, Leon's sister who is committed to helping Sarah through her pregnancy. Her character brings a certain lightness to the scenes as actress Susan delivers an incredible performance as Towie.

The plot of Small, Beautifully Moving Parts follows Sarah Sparks, a computer engineer who finds herself pregnant. Although her family members are excited, she couldn't be less ambivalent about it. The film shows Sarah's journey to motherhood and her obsession with her estranged mother.

3) Nikki Jardine in NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service

(Season 5 Episodes 5, 12, and 15)

Susan Kelechi Watson plays NCIS intelligence analyst Nikki Jardine in this show. As a smart and ambitious officer, Nikki is a crucial character in the series. She's eager to climb the ladder and reach a prominent position at work which enables her to work harder. Susan plays Nikki with empathy and vigor. The actor's understanding of the character shines through the episodes she features in.

NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service is a crime drama revolving around special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs who leads his team to catch criminals committing crimes against Marine personnel.

4) Fatima in Blackout

Stills from Blackout (Image via Netflix)

A film exploring the morality of man, Blackout is a gripping watch. Susan Kelechi's character named Fatima is a slam poetry performer who has an interest in Ali. Fatima is vulnerable and manages to connect with the audience instantly. Her innocence is quite endearing and makes it easier for fans to empathize with her character.

The film focuses on the blackout of 2003 in a forgotten neighborhood in Brooklyn.

5) Beth Pearson in This Is Us (Seasons 1-6)

The long-running series starring Susan Kelechi Watson is a delightful watch. Susan plays Beth Pearson, a funny and intelligent character who exudes charm and empathy. Wife to Randall Pearson (played by Sterling K. Brown), she provides the show with warmth and tenderness. A relatable character, Beth Pearson comes alive through Susan Kelechi.

This Is Us follows the life and struggles faced by triplets and their parents through their growing years and adulthood.

These shows and films from Susan Kelechi Watson's filmography are great to binge-watch if you're still not over Cricket Dawson's death in Will Trent.

