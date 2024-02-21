Will Trent season 2 episode 1 recap: Is Cricket Dawson dead? 

The premiere episode of Will Trent season 2 ended on a rather unhappy note. This is because a character that was anticipated to be the titular character's potential romantic interest was killed off in the very first episode. The character in question here is Cricket Dawson who is wonderfully brought to life by Susan Kelechi Watson, earlier known for her portrayal of Beth Clarke Pearson in This Is Us.

Needless to say, fans were shocked to see the sorry fate of someone they thought would be a crucial part of the latest installment of the Will Trent Series. In an exclusive with TVLine, Ramón Rodríguez who plays the show's lead and also serves as its producer talked about the impetus to kill Dawson's character at the beginning of the second season. He said:

"What we ended up realizing is that maybe there’s more value in [her death] being another thing that Will doesn’t deal with — another layer, another traumatic situation that he doesn’t come to terms with. How does that effect everything else?”

Is Cricket Dawson dead in Will Trent season 2?

The premiere episode of Will Trent season 2 on February 20, 2024, started with a bang. However, fans were not expecting a death in the very first episode of the show's second season. With that being said, police crime dramas such as this are notorious for doing the unexpected, which might also sometimes mean killing off fan favourite characters in the season premiere episode.

The character in question here is Cricket Dawson portrayed by Susan Kelechi Watson. In an unfortunate turn of events, Dawson, who from the trailer of the show, appeared to be a prominent part of the current season, was killed off in a detonating accident.

It so happened that Cricket and Will were midway through a saving escapade against a group of miscreants who had planted bombs at different places. Dawson in an attempt to save the GBI quarters from burning down due to a bomb, carried the device along with her and threw it inside an office nearby.

Although the headquarters were saved, it was too late for Dawson to flee the sight of the bombing. Despite closing the door of the office behind her, she was too late to flee from the scene. This resulted in her getting engulfed in the fire and dying on the scene.

What does Susan Kelechi Watson have to say about her untimely demise on Will Trent season 2?

After the season premiere of Will Trent season 2 on February 20, 2024, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Cricket Dawson in the show, sat in an interview with TVLine. There, she divulged details about her feelings regarding her character's death in the show and if she wished she had stayed a little longer. She says:

"No. I love that she leaves an impression. Sometimes, there’s just a beginning, a middle and an end, and it all plays out in one episode. It’s in service to Will, and I’m excited to see how that affects him for at least another episode or two. I was just so happy to have the opportunity to play in this world for a little while."

As of now only one episode of Will Trent season 2 has been released. Those who are keen on watching the show can watch it on Hulu, Apple TV, Prime Video DIRECTV, or Vudu.

