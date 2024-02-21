Will Trent season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Will Trent season 2 episode 2, titled It’s the Work I Signed up For, is slated to air on February 27, 2024. Based on Karin Slaughter's best-selling books, the series follows Will Trent, a Special Agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The titular character was born in the chaotic foster care system of Atlanta, which gave him an unparalleled insight into the human psyche. His upbringing has equipped him with exceptional empathy and intuition that he brings to every case he handles.

With unwavering determination and a sharp mind, he navigates the complexities of investigations, uncovering the truth with surgical precision.

When will Will Trent season 2 episode 2 be released

Will Trent season 2 episode 2 will be released on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 8 pm ET.

Below is the release schedule for Will Trent season 2, episode 2, across different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Central Time (CT): 7 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

For other time zones outside of the United States:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 2 am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 2 am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 6:30 am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 11 am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Where to watch Will Trent season 2 episode 2?

Will Trent Season 2 Episode 2 can be watched on the ABC channel or through the ABC app. The next day, it will be available to stream on Hulu. Additionally, all episodes of Will Trent Season 1 are currently available on the same platform.

What to expect from Will Trent Season 2?

In the opening of Season 2, viewers see Will in a peaceful moment, similar to the pilot episode, holding his dog, Betty. Despite recent revelations about his long-lost mother and the possibility of his father being a serial killer named James Ulster, Trent remains composed. However, the arrival of Cricket, a new character who is an expert in bombs, adds a new dimension to the story.

Co-showrunner Dan Thompson expressed the desire for Cricket's role to evoke the question, "Is there any way we don't have to kill her?" The traumatic event serves as a starting point for the season.

Season 2 will delve deeper into this mystery, adding layers to Will's character as he seeks answers.

The returning cast for Will Trent season 2

The main cast returning for the second installment of the series includes:

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Sonja Sohn as Angela Wagner

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

Cora Lu Tan as Nico

Susan Kelechi Watson will join the cast of season 2 as bomb expert, Cricket.

