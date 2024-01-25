Is The Bachelor on Hulu?

The Bachelor, ABC's long-running dating reality show, returned to screens with season 28 this week. During the segment, the latest bachelor, Joey Graziadei, met his 32 suitresses and got to know them better before the first Rose Ceremony.

The segment aired on ABC at 8 pm ET on Monday. Those who missed the season 28 premiere can stream the segment on Hulu. Episodes will drop on the streaming platform every Tuesday, a day after the show airs on ABC.

To watch The Bachelor on Hulu, fans can subscribe to Hulu and select a plan that works best for them.

How to watch The Bachelor on Hulu

To watch The Bachelor season 28 on Hulu, viewers can opt for one of the subscription plans that the streaming platform has to offer. Hulu's base plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. With this plan, fans can watch the ABC show with ads. Students can also buy the same plan for $1.99 a month if they're eligible.

The Bachelor Nation show can also be watched with Hulu's no-ads plan, which costs $17.99 per month. The platform also has Hulu + Live TV plans, which cost $76.99 per month with ads. Its Live TV No Ads version can be purchased for $89.99.

Other platforms where the ABC dating show is available to stream include DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

What happened in season 28 episode 1?

In the season premiere of the ABC show, Joey Graziadei met up with his 32 suitresses and got to know them better. Before the cast members arrived, he sat down with his family to talk about the show. His sisters noted that it would be "really cringey" to watch Joey kiss several women on-screen.

As the episode started, Joey's voiceover noted that the latest eligible bachelor was looking for someone "open," "adventurous," and "fun":

"Someone who feels very comfortable in their own skin."

As the limos arrived, fans were introduced to the diverse season 28 cast, which included sisters Lauren and Allison. While the two wanted to experience the show together, Allison admitted that it was going to be "weird" to date the same person as their sister.

While several cast members made an impression on Joey, Lea Cayanan won the First Impression Rose. Fans were first introduced to the season 28 cast member during The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose segment. Lea was handed an envelope and instructed not to open it until the season premiere.

The cast member asked Joey to meet her so they could open it together. The envelope contained the power to steal someone's one-on-one date with Joey. However, Lea chose not to use the power, noting that every one of the girls present had put their lives on hold to find love. This impressed Joey and prompted him to give her the first rose of the season.

During the first rose ceremony, the cast members who didn't get a rose and were eliminated were Chandler Dewgard, Kayla Rodgers, Kyra Brusch, Lanie Latsios, Natalie Crepeau, Sam Hale, Samantha Washington, Sandra Rabadi, Talyah Jackson, and Zoe Antona.

Tune in next week on Monday to watch the upcoming episode of The Bachelor on Hulu.

