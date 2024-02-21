Who plays Cricket Dawson on Will Trent Season 2? Actor's real life explored 

In the Season 2 premiere of Will Trent, Susan Kelechi Watson takes on the role of Cricket Dawson, a member of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s bomb squad.

As the episode unfolds, Cricket Dawson finds herself entangled in a thrilling investigation after a car bomb targeting fellow character Clark Gregg sets off a chain of events, possibly even sparking a romantic connection with Will Trent.

Despite initial plans for Cricket Dawson to appear in multiple episodes in Will Trent season 2, her character meets a tragic end when she sacrifices herself to prevent a bomb from destroying the GBI headquarters, leaving Will to grapple with yet another layer of trauma.

Susan's take on her character Cricket Dawson on Will Trent season 2:

In a conversation with TVLINE about her character's fate in Will Trent, Susan Kelechi Watson reflected on Cricket Dawson's demise and remarked:

"You know, it’s interesting. A part of me was like, 'Wow! Does she have to die?' I kept saying that — 'Does she have to die?' — because it just felt so brutal at the end, and I’ve grown to love her so much, but it makes for a really great episode."

When asked if she wished she could have stuck around for more episodes as Cricket Dawson, Watson responded:

"No. I love that she leaves an impression. Sometimes, there’s not just a beginning, a middle, and an end, and it all plays out in one episode.

She added:

"It’s in service to Will, and I’m excited to see how that affects him for at least another episode or two. I was just so happy to have the opportunity to play in this world for a little while."

When TVLINE asked Watson about what draws her to Special Agent Trent in Will Trent she said:

"She’s followed his career and his ability to solve the unsolvable. He brings resolution to people’s lives that have been turned upside down. That’s very appealing to her as somebody who is also very good at their job."

Susan went on to add:

"She’s at the top of her game and she sees somebody else who’s at the top of their game, and that’s inspiring to her. And, you know, he’s cute, she’s fine… you know what I’m saying? [Laughs] So, she’s operating on both levels. She likes his quirkiness, and I think she sees him as someone to figure out. He’s a bit of a puzzle himself."

Susan Kelechi Watson's real life explored

Susan Kelechi Watson, born in Brooklyn, New York, United States, is a first-generation Jamaican-American. She pursued her passion for acting by studying classical theater at Oxford University for a brief period through a fellowship with Howard University.

Watson then received a classical acting education at the Public Theater's Shakespeare Lab. Her dedication to her craft led to a full scholarship to New York University, where she earned her master's degree.

In addition to her academic achievements, Watson has showcased her talent on both stage and screen. She portrayed Juliet Lapin in a 2005 Broadway production of A Naked Girl on the Appian Way at American Airlines Theatre. Watson also took on the role of Ruth in a stage rendition of A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Phylicia Rashad, at the Westport Country Playhouse in 2012.

Apart from acting, Watson is a multitalented artist, exploring her skills as a writer, singer, and dancer. Her versatility and dedication to her craft were recognized when she and her castmates won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

