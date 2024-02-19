Will Trent season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Will Trent season 2 is scheduled to arrive on ABC on February 20, 2024, bringing back the GBI Special Agent Wilbur “Will” Trent into crime-solving again.

Adapted from Karin Slaughter’s books on the titular character, the show has Ramon Rodríguez playing Will, like in the first season. While the previous season, released on January 3, 2023, had a great reception, there were many plot points to lead the storyline forward into season 2.

Agent Will Trent has many qualities to solve the most difficult of cases, two of them being visualization abilities and a photographic memory characterized aptly by Rodríguez.

Going by the show’s popularity, the renewal for Will Trent season 2 was announced in April 2023. While Karin Slaughter is one of the co-creators of the show, she has Liz Heldens and Daniel T Thomsen as the other two creators.

When is Will Trent season 2 arriving?

Will Trent season 2 is slated to drop on the official channel on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 9 pm ET.

As most of the regions accessing the premiere of the show will watch simultaneously, the show timing will vary as per the zone. The timings in some of the regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 6 pm Central Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 9 pm Ontario, Canada Time Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 2 am Central European Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 3 am South Korea Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 11 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12 pm

Where to watch Will Trent season 2?

ABC is the holding network for the show. As such, Will Trent season 2 episode 1 will air on the ABC channel, along with being available on the ABC app and website.

Hulu will stream the show the following day, Wednesday, February 21. Interested viewers can take a Hulu subscription after a 7-day free trial. The international streaming partner for the show is Disney+.

The European nations and farther east can avail Disney+ subscriptions to watch the premiere of Will Trent season 2.

A brief recap of Will Trent season 1

By the end of season 1 of Will Trent, Agent Angie Pulaski was kidnapped by the psycho murderer.

Looking at the evidence, the sharp-brained Trent started reconstructing the events leading to the kidnap. While Angie had described the attacker, she had hidden the recorder in the mirror cabinet inside the washroom.

While looking through an old 1986 case, Trent accidentally discovered his mother’s photograph and reference. A gold Jaguar, which was at the centre of Lucy Morales's death, was again spotted in the current cases.

As Trent asked Faith to look through more information about the victims, a raspy voice in his phone made him turn around to find the gold Jaguar dashing at him. With deductions of various pieces of evidence, Trent, played by Ramón Rodríguez, and his colleagues found out about the culprit who had serially killed sex workers more than two decades ago.

When Trent realized that it was lawyer James Ulster, he charged into his house looking for Angie.

The lawyer slyly sipped champagne laced with poison before leading Trent to Angie, where the detective beat up the lawyer before checking Angie’s spinal condition. As police sirens approached, Trent arrested Ulster, but the lawyer was already frothing in his mouth.

Later, doctors informed that Angie was out of danger, and Ulster was in a coma. Evelyn told Trent about his birth, how his mother Lucy had died at childbirth and how he was saved by his boss Amanda, but she was forced to send him to foster homes.

When he went to thank Amanda for his life and everything else, she handed him Lucy’s necklace that she had kept just for him. While Trent missed being loved by a mother, he could hold on to a memorabilia from her.

What is expected from Will Trent season 2 episode 1?

While the production house is tight-lipped about the plot of the upcoming season, the threads of the previous season may provide leads about what is to come in Will Trent season 2. The two major leads are Will’s mother and Angie’s recovery.

Will had acquired a photo of his mother along with her name. He may want to access more information about her to figure out more about the late biological mother’s identity. That may give the plot an emotional twist, which is mostly absent in crime-based procedural storylines.

The other plot thread would be Angie’s injury that she sustained in the finale of season 1 through James’ attack. While, initially, she was feared to have been partially paralyzed by the attack, the trailer shows that she's not paralyzed. However, her recovery will take a long time and will be one plot line to follow.

A new character, named Cricket, is joining Will Trent season 2. Whether she becomes Will’s ally or turns out to be his new love interest remains to be seen. Being a procedural show, there will be many single cases to follow in the upcoming season that may not have a long thread.

The first episode of the upcoming Karin Slaughter's book-based series is titled Me Llamo Will Trent. It will be connecting to the previous season and is likely to reintroduce the titular character.

Tune in to ABC to catch Will Trent season 2 episode 1 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and Disney+/Hulu on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.