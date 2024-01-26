7 best Hulu Originals that should be on your watchlist

Many streaming platforms have earned popularity for their quality original content, including Hulu, which has released several successful Hulu Originals to date. One of the biggest reasons for streaming platforms to create fresh original content is to give subscribers something interesting to look forward to every month. Not only that, but it is also a way to maintain an edge in a competitive industry where content is king.

Like offerings from other platforms, Hulu Originals doesn't stick to one genre. In fact, the platform prioritizes a variety of content in order to appeal to viewers with different tastes. Some of the more popular Hulu Originals such as The Handmaid's Tale (2017) and American Horror Stories (2021), have been well-received by viewers across the globe.

In 2024, there are many interesting Hulu Originals lined up, including Shōgun, which is expected to be released next month. In the meantime, cinephiles should check out some of the previously released Hulu Originals that have been praised for their entertaining narratives.

Life & Beth, Black Cake and five other addictive Hulu Originals that viewers won't be able to stop watching

1) Solar Opposites (2020)

When a show is four seasons strong, it is safe to assume that it has found a sizeable viewership. This adult-animated Hulu Original focuses on the lives of a family of aliens who are trying to adjust to life on Earth after the destruction of their home planet. Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and Sagan McMahan voice the primary characters.

It contains a total of 38 episodes, with two specials to date, and has been renewed for a fifth season. Humorous and refreshing, this animated show will appeal to fans of shows like The Simpsons (1989) and Rick and Morty (2013). The fun characters and the intelligent writing will make viewers want to keep coming back for more.

2) Life & Beth (2022)

Starring Amy Schumer in the lead, this Hulu Original is both funny and endearing. The story focuses on the life of Beth, played by Schumer. She has a good career and a steady, long-term relationship. However, when her ideal life starts crumbling, she reconnects with her past to find the purpose of her life.

Schumer is known for her comedic talents, however, in this show, she proves that she is capable of so much more. She does a great job of showcasing the character's emotions and desires. She also has great chemistry with John, played by Michael Cera. It has 10 episodes so far. Season 2 will premiere next month.

3) The Bear (2022)

This is one of the most talked about Hulu Originals on the list. Jeremy Allen White plays an award-winning chef who has to take over his family's sandwich shop after his older brother takes his own life. The kitchen is rundown, and the staff aren't exactly cooperative, but he does his best to make it work.

The main draw of this Hulu Original, containing 28 episodes, is the well-written script. It deals with serious topics and presents relatable characters dealing with real-world issues. White delivers a stunning performance but doesn't outshine the rest of the cast, all of whom bring something different to the table. It was renewed for a third season late last year.

4) This Fool (2022)

Viewers looking for some laughs need to add this Hulu Original to their watchlist. Chris Estrada dons the role of 30-year-old Julio Lopez, who works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation center. He has a kind heart, but he often tends to overlook his own well-being in order to help the community.

Hilarious and uplifting, this show explores family values, cholo culture and lifestyle. One of the best reasons to watch this show is for the well-developed characters, all of whom are interesting and realistic. It has 20 episodes in total.

5) Reasonable Doubt (2022)

This Hulu Original will particularly appeal to cinephiles who enjoy legal dramas. In the lead is Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays a successful defense lawyer, Jax Stewart. She is often judged for her questionable tactics, however, clients constantly seek her counsel when they find themselves in a pickle.

The show has nine episodes to date and has been renewed for a second season. Apart from the law and order element, it also has shocking scandals and unexpected twists. Thrilling and witty, this is the kind of show that viewers would want to binge-watch.

6) Black Cake (2023)

Containing eight episodes, this Hulu Original is an adaptation of Charmaine Wilkerson's novel. It focuses on Eleanor Bennett, played by Chipo Chung, who dies from cancer. She leaves her children a flash drive with details about her journey from the Caribbean to America, which they had little idea about. Listening to the revelations makes them question their origins.

Emotional and clever, this show's strength lies in the captivating performances by the lead cast. The beautiful narrative reminds viewers that life is full of ups and downs, and the best one can do is keep moving forward.

7) Death in the Dorms (2023)

True crime fans should add this intriguing Hulu Original to their must-watch list. Containing six episodes, it focuses on the cases of college students who were murdered on their campuses or near them. Each case is different, and the perpetrators have different motives that trigger the gruesome crimes.

Gripping and heartbreaking, it is sad to see how several young students met an unfortunate end. The biggest highlight of this series is the insight into how police officers go about solving crimes and the effort it takes to collect evidence and make arrests.

Cinephiles looking for new binge-able shows should check out these captivating Hulu titles that are too good to miss out on.

