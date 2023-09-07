Your Honor season 3: Why fans shouldn't hope for a third installment for the legal drama

Showtime's highly acclaimed crime drama Your Honor's season 2 concluded earlier this year after a successful run but the network hasn't officially renewed the series for more episodes which raises questions if there will be a third season at all.

Featuring Bryan Cranston in the lead role following his post-Breaking Bad television era, Your Honor centers around a prominent New Orleans judge who goes against the law and his own morals after learning that his teenage son was responsible for a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a mafia boss' child.

The crime drama is the remake of an Israeli show called Kvodo and has been twisted into an American narrative set in New Orleans. The series got sufficient positive reviews after its first season and was renewed for a second one which ran from January to March earlier this year.

Will there be season 3 of Your Honor on Showtime?

Screen Rant reported that Showtime's Your Honor will not be returning for season 3. The unfortunate news was first reported by TV Line after the series headliner Bryan Cranston confirmed that season 2 was the last installment of the crime drama on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast last May.

According to TV Line, Cranston said,

"I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime. As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that."

The show first premiered in December 2020 as a limited series starring Cranston as Michael Desiato, the New Orleans judge, and Hunter Doohan (Wednesday) as Adam, the judge's teenage son. The latter dies in the season 2 finale.

Bryan Cranston recently clarified that Showtime is interested in a season 3, but he may not appear in it

In recent news, Bryan Cranston clarified the comments he made on Shephard's podcast, claiming that they might have been misconstrued, as per Deadline. The outlet reported earlier this year in April that the actor told Lynette Rice at Contenders TV that Showtime is interested in a season 3 of Your Honor. But, there is a possibility that he may not appear in it.

Deadline reported that the Breaking Bad star clarified that his "comment was I’m not sure that there could be or there is." He further said,

"Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week. If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are."

Cranston further expressed his intentions of participating as part of the producing team, saying,

"I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison."

As per the report, show creator Peter Moffat originally designed Your Honor as a limited series, and since Adam has already died, the actor said he would only return to the show if given the proper chance to explore the grieving father character arc.

In Your Honor's previous seasons, Rosie Perez featured as Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia Delmont, Hope Davis appeared as Gina Baxter, the wife of mobster Jimmy Baxter (played by Michael Stuhlbarg). Andrene Ward-Hammond played Ninth Ward gang leader Big Mo, Lili Kay played Fia Baxter, and Mark Margolis played Carmine Conti, among other actors.

Both seasons of Your Honor are now available to stream on Showtime.