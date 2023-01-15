The second season of Your Honor is all set to drop on Showtime on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show focuses on a judge from New Orleans whose life takes a shocking turn when his son gets involved in a devastating hit-and-run case.

The show stars Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston in the lead role along with several others playing key supporting roles. The upcoming season is set to be the last installment of the show, and fans are eagerly looking forward to a satisfying conclusion to the storyline. The first season received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Your Honor season 2 on Showtime: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Showtime dropped the official trailer for Your Honor season 2 on December 14, 2022, and it offers a peek into the various crucial events set to unfold in the new season. Bryan Cranston introduces himself before giving viewers a peek into his world in the trailer. The trailer opens with Cranston's poignant voiceover that says,

''Everything that happened flowed from that one moment, that one decision.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to depict a number of crucial moments from the new season, but ensures not to give away any major spoilers. Here's a short description of season 2, as per Showtime:

''Bryan Cranston returns as ex-judge Michael Desiato, a man forced to face the wreckage of his former life. Disbarred, disgraced and all but destroyed, nothing can bring him back from the brink until a federal agent coerces him into a scheme to take down the Baxter family.''

The description further states,

''Revenge can’t return all he’s lost, but redemption offers a ray of hope. He has a chance to strike a blow against the empire of corruption and vengeance that runs New Orleans, but will it be enough to lay his ghosts to rest?''

In the upcoming season, fans can expect Michael's redemption arc as he looks to take down the corrupt forces plaguing New Orleans. Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect a gripping final season with powerful performances as the show heads to a conclusion.

The second season reportedly features only seven episodes. The show is expected to follow a weekly-release format.

Your Honor stars Bryan Cranston and and Hunter Doohan in key roles

Your Honor tells the story of a reputed judge whose teenage son gets involved in a hit-and-run accident, changing their lives forever. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Showtime:

''Bryan Cranston stars as a New Orleans judge who is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family.''

The synopsis further reads,

''As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threatens to engulf the entire city, Michael Desiato faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life.''

Bryan Cranston stars in the lead role whilst Hunter Doohan portrays his son, along with various others playing significant supporting characters. The show is helmed by noted British writer Peter Moffat.

Don't miss Your Honor season 2 on Showtime on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

