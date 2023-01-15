Your Honor season 2 cast list and characters explored

Showtime's Your Honor season 2 will air on the channel on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The second and final season will focus on protagonist Michael Desiato, who desperately looks for one final shot at redemption as he tries to expose the corrupt forces at play in New Orleans.

The official synopsis of the second season, as per Showtime, reads:

''Bryan Cranston returns as ex-judge Michael Desiato, a man forced to face the wreckage of his former life. Disbarred, disgraced, and all but destroyed, nothing can bring him back from the brink until a federal agent coerces him into a scheme to take down the Baxter family. Revenge can’t return all he’s lost, but redemption offers a ray of hope.''

The description further states:

''He has a chance to strike a blow against the empire of corruption and vengeance that runs New Orleans, but will it be enough to lay his ghosts to rest?''

The show is based on an Israeli TV series Kvodo. Your Honor is developed by Peter Moffat, who's best known for his work on Undercover, The Village, and more.

Your Honor season 2 cast list: Bryan Cranston and others to feature in Showtime's drama series

1) Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato

Actor Bryan Cranston portrays the lead role of Michael Desiato in Showtime's Your Honor. Cranston's lead performance as Desiato has been one of the biggest highlights of the series. He brilliantly captures his character's numerous complex facets with staggering ease and his character's journey is what defines the thematic aspects of the show.

Apart from Your Honor, Bryan Cranston is widely known for playing the lead role in AMC's acclaimed crime drama series, Breaking Bad. His other notable acting credits include Malcolm in the Middle, Trumbo, and Jerry & Marge Go Large, to name a few.

2) Hope Davis as Gina Baxter

Hope Davis stars as Gina Baxter in the Showtime drama series. Baxter is the mother of the boy that Michael's son killed in a hit-and-run accident. She's the wife of a mobster and is known to be extremely intimidating and ruthless.

Davis has been quite impressive throughout the show, portraying her character's raw charisma and frightening demeanor with utmost ease.

Hope Davis has previously starred in various popular and acclaimed shows and films over the years like Flatliners, American Splendor, Captain America: Civil War, HBO's Succession, and many more.

3) Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter

Michael Stuhlbarg (Antony Platt/Hulu/via IMDb)

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg dons the role of a mobster named Jimmy Baxter. A feared criminal in New Orleans, Jimmy's life gets intertwined with Michael's after the latter's son accidentally kills his son. Stuhlbarg has received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance throughout the first season.

Michael Stuhlbarg has also starred in the Coen Brothers' acclaimed comedy-drama film A Serious Man. He has also been part of films like Blue Jasmine and shows such as Fargo.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Your Honor also stars numerous others like:

Benjamin Flores Jr. as Eugene Jones

Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Charlie Figaro

Andrene Ward-Hammond as Big Mo

Margo Martindale as Elizabeth

You can watch the second and final season of Your Honor on Showtime on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

