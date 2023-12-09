Will there be Black Cake season 2? Renewal possibilities explore

Based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s novel of the same name, now that Black Cake season 1's finale is over, viewers are looking forward to Black Cake season 2. The American miniseries on Hulu connects Jamaica, Europe, and the US through the journey of a woman whose secrets are unraveled by her children after her death.

The first season of the show started streaming on November 1, 2023 and concluded on December 6, 2023. While creator Marissa Jo Cerar is hopeful about Black Cake season 2, there is no official confirmation about the same.

However, there is no denying that the thought-provoking cliffhanger in the finale episode of December 6 might pave the way for Black Cake season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Cake.

What are the possibilities of Black Cake season 2?

The story is the tale of fighting against adversities (Image via Hulu)

Black Cake season 2 is not on the cards as of now, and there are a few reasons for it. Firstly, the entertainment industry is facing cuts to manage finances after the pandemic downslide for most companies. Secondly, after the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, many pending projects are yet to be cleared.

Lastly, and most significantly, the show was based on Charmaine Wilkerson’s book, as mentioned before. The entire book has been covered in the eight episodes of the show. Since the book doesn’t have a sequel, there is no ready material for Black Cake season 2.

A scene from the show (Image via IMDb)

If Wilkerson adds to the story or gives a free hand to Marissa to extend the storyline further, there is a possibility of a renewal for another season.

Despite the first part receiving a positive response from viewers and critics, Black Cake season 2 has not yet been announced. Marissa Jo Cerar hinted at the possibility of Black Cake season 2 in a YouTube live stream with the Washington Post, where she stressed that it was not just Covey/Eleanor's story but Benny's, Byron's, Lin's, Pearl's, and others' stories too.

"These are all the people who are in Covey's life and I always say that season 1 is act one of Benny, Byron, and Mabel's stories, and Bunny's too."

She further spoke about making a series instead of a movie as not wanting to "rush through it":

“I didn’t want to rush through it, because I wanted to honor the experience that is heightened…”

Actor Adrienne Warren, who plays Benny in the show, expressed excitement at the idea of a renewal for more seasons and waiting to know what happens to her character next. She spoke to the same Washington Post channel.

"I'm excited to see how Benny evolves, where Marissa and the rest of our amazing writers...where they take her journey. So to Marissa's point, this is act one and I'm just as excited as everyone else to see what happens next."

Mia Isaac, the actor portraying Covey, told BET:

“It would be great if there were a second season. I haven’t heard anything yet, but that would be really cool to see what happens with the kids in the future and all that kind of stuff.”

A quick recap of Black Cake

Black Cake, the show, and Wilkerson’s best-selling novel tell a thrilling tale of secrets, crime, and family ties. As Eleanor Bennett dies of cancer, she leaves behind a Caribbean black cake and some audio tapes for her children, Byron and Benny.

The essence of the plot lies in the oral story that tells B and B the saga of their mother’s youth and struggle. They learn that their mother’s name is not Eleanor but Covey Lin Cook. A talented swimmer, Covey, was negotiated by her alcoholic father for marriage to the local gangster, Little Man.

However, Little Man dies of poison on his wedding night, and Covey fakes her death to escape to England, where her boyfriend Gibbs is studying. The recording continues to tell the children how Covey changed to Eleanor and her journey across the Atlantic and back to find a new identity and a new life.

The high-intensity drama presents the feelings of betrayal that Byron goes through while Benny relates to her estranged mother. It is supposed to tell the tale of an extraordinary woman whose lifelong lies are meant to promote honesty in her children.

While there is no information about any renewal for Black Cake season 2, the first part is available for streaming on Hulu subscription exclusively.