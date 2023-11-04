Black Cake season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Black Cake season 1 has started streaming already on Hulu. The show is based on the novel, Black Cake: A Novel, by Caribbean-American journalist Charmaine Wilkerson. The novel was Wilkerson's debut writing, which ended up being a New York Times Bestseller. Published in 2022, the rights to the book were won by Harpo Films, Oprah Winfrey's production company, resulting in the Hulu series.

The first three episodes of season 1 hit Hulu on Wednesday, November 1. Titled Covey, Coventina, and Eleanor, the first three episodes were released around 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET / 7:01 a.m. GMT / 5:01 p.m. AEST.

It is expected that the other five episodes will premiere on the OTT space at the same time. The season finale is slated for a December 6 outing.

Black Cake season 1 finale is set for December

As of now, the titles of the first five episodes of season 1 are known. The titles of the rest of the episodes are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the release dates of all the episodes are as given below:

Episode 1: Covey - November 1

Episode 2: Coventina - November 1

Episode 3: Eleanor - November 1

Episode 4: Mrs. Bennett - November 8

Episode 5: Mother - November 15

Episode 6: TBA - November 22

Episode 7: TBA - November 29

Episode 8: TBA - December 6

Poster of Black Cake. (Photo via IMDb)

As mentioned earlier, the episodes are expected to be released on Hulu at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET / 7:01 a.m. GMT / 5:01 p.m. AEST. Set in the late 1960s, the synopsis of Black Cake, as per IMDb, reads:

“Bride Covey disappears in the shore, under unknown circumstances or reasons. A flash drive will change the life of Eleanor Bennett, years later.”

As stated in the summary, the basic premise was presented in the first three episodes. In the third episode, titled Eleanor, it is shown that Covey is in a new city and wants to begin a new life, albeit with a stolen identity.

Episode 4, Mrs. Bennett, is expected to take her story forward if the IMDb summary is followed. The gist stated that Covey will get a chance to begin the life she wants, “but only if she makes a huge sacrifice.”

The summary added:

“In present day, Byron must recognize the inequalities he faces at work and Benny reveals the reason she's been estranged from her family for eight years.”

Byron and Benny are Eleanor Bennett’s children who find the flash drive and learn about their mother’s startling confessions. In the fifth episode, Mother, it is expected to be shown how Byron and Benny face their past demons and also their mother's.

As per reports, the story in Black Cake takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England, and Southern California, and spans across decades. The mystery show has enlisted Marissa Jo Cerar as the screenplay writer and showrunner.

The book, Black Cake, received quite critical acclaim and readers’ love. With an average rating of 4.11 from 144,372 reviews, it was the Goodreads Choice Award winner. It has been called “deeply evocative and beautifully written” by the social cataloging website.

Black Cake season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.