5 things you should know about the upcoming series Black Cake

Ever since the trailer of Black Cake was released a few weeks ago, the series has piqued the interest of cinephiles on the lookout for quality new shows to binge on. A murder mystery and family drama rolled into one, Black Cake focuses on the central character, Eleanor Bennett (Chipo Chung), who succumbs to cancer. Her children realize that they knew very little of their mother, who leaves behind a pen drive detailing her journey from the Caribbean to America.

Given Black Cake's intriguing premise and stellar star cast, the audience will be hoping that the series will be able to do justice to the emotional aspects of the narrative without compromising on the mystery angle. From the trailer, it becomes evident that the narrative will focus on Eleanor's life, as well as the strained bond between her children, Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny (Adrienne Warren).

5 reasons why Hulu's Black Cake should be on your November 2023 watchlist

1) Black Cake is an adaptation

The novel hit the shelves in 2022 (Image via Amazon)

Adaptations are mostly based on successful works that have received high praise from readers across the globe. This is why they usually tend to offer a tighter narrative with plausible plot twists and well-defined characters.

Black Cake is based on American journalist and author Charmaine Wilkerson's debut novel. Given that it was a New York Times Bestseller, viewers can rest assured that the narrative has everything it needs to keep them engaged and intrigued.

2) Oprah Winfrey's production company brought the TV rights

A household name, Oprah Winfrey has become an icon for women around the world. She founded Harpo Productions back in 1986, and the company has expanded and diversified over the years. Winfrey always had a keen eye for recognizing potential, so it wasn't completely surprising that Harpo Productions purchased the TV rights for Wilkerson's book even before it was released.

Of course, the subsequent success of the book has also raised the stakes, as the audience will have high expectations from Black Cake.

3) Food plays a crucial role in the narrative

Food has always been linked to culture, and since the narrative focuses on aspects of roots and heritage, it is not surprising that the narrative will steer towards local delicacies. The name of the book comes from a popular Caribbean recipe that the author's mother loved to bake.

Since the story will take viewers on a journey from the Caribbean all the way to America, it will surely showcase food as an effective facilitator that enables people to share stories and preserve the essence of different cultures in the form of mouth-watering flavors.

4) Popular Zimbabwean actor and activist to play Eleanor

One of the central characters in Black Cake is Eleanor Bennett, played by the talented Chipo Chung. The narrative is focused on Eleanor's life and her experiences that span decades. While she wasn't completely honest with her children about her past when she was alive, she resolved to tell them all about her journey through stories recorded on a pen drive that she left them after her death.

Chung first made a mark on the stage and has appeared in several acclaimed plays. Then she went on to act in different movies and television shows, including In The Loop (2009), 360 (2011), Camelot (2011), His Dark Materials (2022), Silo (2023) and more. As the actor has plenty of experience playing different kinds of roles, fans of the book can rest assured that she will do justice to Eleanor's role.

5) Adrienne Warren in the lead

Aside from Chung, another actor that viewers should keep an eye out for in Black Cake is the award-winning Adrienne Warren. The 36-year-old actor and singer will don the role of Benny, Eleanor's daughter, who will start to see herself and her family differently after hearing her mother's accounts of her past.

Warren's big break came in the form of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, wherein she received high praise for her acting skills and singing abilities. The talented actor has a captivating charisma that will surely help add to Black Cake's narrative.

Cinephiles who enjoy book adaptations should make a point to stream the upcoming series Black Cake on Hulu set to premiere on Hulu, on November 1, 2023.