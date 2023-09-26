6 underrated TV shows that are worth your time 

With the plethora of options that viewers have nowadays when it comes to good content, it is easy to miss out on underrated TV shows that may not have a lot of hype, but are just as good as the popular ones that everyone is watching.

Streaming platforms, in general, have really upped their games when it comes to interesting titles. However, most of the time, viewers tend to gravitate toward the more popular titles with the most buzz, but if you want something refreshingly different, then you should make a point to look for underrated TV shows that offer intriguing narratives and noteworthy performances.

Counterpart, Acapulco and 4 other underrated TV shows that are too good to miss out on

1) 11.22.63 (2016)

Based on Stephen King's novel, this underrated TV show is perfect for viewers who enjoy narratives centered around time travel. James Franco plays Jake Epping, an English teacher who is given an opportunity to go back in time in order to stop John F. Kennedy's assassination. But he finds becoming attached to the life he creates in the past, which could jeopardize the mission.

It has a compelling narrative, but the main highlight has to be Franco's performace. Emotive and realistic, it is easy for the viewer to connect to his onscreen character. If you are looking for an engrossing sci-fi thriller that you can finish over a weekend, then look for further.

2) Counterpart (2017)

This underrated TV show, starring J. K. Simmons in the lead, ran for two whole seasons. In the show, there are two worlds, Alpha and Prime, which have been in a cold war for years.

For thirty years, Howard Silk (Simmons) has worked at the Office of Interchange without really understanding what his job really involves. But things change when he meets Howard Silk from Prime and learns of a plan made by a rouge faction on Prime with the intention of harming Alpha and the people who live on it.

Simmons is an experienced actor. He knows exactly how to hold the viewer's attention. It is hard to look away when he is on screen. The narrative is refreshing and gripping at the same time. If you enjoy thrilers that keeps the viewer guessing, then this underrated TV show will not disappoint.

3) Why Women Kill (2019)

Fans of dark comedies will particularly enjoy this underrated TV show. In season 1, viewers meet three different women living in three different decades. All of them have two things in common, they have lived in the same mansion, although not together at the same time, and are dealing with infidelity in their relationships.

Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste are the leading ladies in this show. The show has dark aspects, but also delivers witty humor and sarcasm. It is great for when you want something interesting, but don't want something overly serious or sad.

4) The Other Two (2019)

If you are looking for a show that delivers on the humor, then look no further than this underrated TV show. The story focuses on two young millennials played by Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke and how their lives change after their younger brother becomes internet famous. They struggle to find their own paths in life and also have to come to terms with their brother's growing success.

Well-written and mature, the narrative delivers on both story and humor. The lead actors have great chemistry, and it is easy for viewers to relate to their sibling energy and interactions.

5) Acapulco (2021)

It is difficult not to get addicted to this beautifully made underrated TV show. It focusses on Maximo Gallardo's rags-to-riches story. The viewers get to look back on Maximo's journey and the time when he landed his dream job -- working at Acapulco's hottest resort.

The main reason to watch this underrated TV show is for the relatable characters. They all bring something to the table, and you will soon find yourself rooting for them. The witty dialogue and talented cast ensure that there is never a dull moment.

6) Slow Horses (2022)

There is something very charming about this underrated TV show that deals with espionage. Starring Gary Oldman, it focuses on Slough House where MI5 operatives are banished after they goof up. Called "slow horses", they are meant to do menial jobs, but they somehow end up getting involved with high-stakes schemes and investigations.

Without a doubt, Oldman delivers an exceptional performance. The premise is refreshingly different, there are plenty of intriguing characters and enough well-executed action scenes to keep ardent fans of spy thrillers hooked.

These underrated TV shows may have flown under the radar, but they still deliver in terms of quality content, which is why they belong on your watchlist.