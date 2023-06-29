Explained: Why is The Other Two ending after season 3?

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the ongoing season 3 of The Other Two will be its last season. The third season premiered on its first episode on May 4, 2023, and is set to release its finale on June 29, 2023. The reason behind this cancelation, according to the aforementioned source, is due to a number of staff complaints against creators and showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

The Other Two stars Heléne Yorke as Brooke Dubek, Drew Tarver as Cary Dubek, Case Walker as Chase Dubek/ChaseDreams, Ken Marino as Streeter Peter Peters, Molly Shannon as Pat Dubek, Brandon Scott Jones as Curtis Paltrow and Josh Segarra as Lance Arroyo.

The Other Two showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider verbally abused staff members during the production of the show

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several members of The Other Two's production crew complained to Human Resources following the distasteful on-set behavior of Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. Apparently, Kelly verbally abused the writers and made them overwork. Furthermore, Schneider only pushed him to do so.

The Hollywood Reporter also stated that the duo was investigated after these complaints, due to which they couldn't be on set. It was only after their names were cleared they were shown the green light to return.

One inside source said,

"There’s a lot of Chris and Sarah in the show … I think a lot of their frustration comes from not being on-camera. These are two people who started off as improvisers. This is a show about people who are hungering for fame. Their friends and colleagues became well-known. … It’s a lot like the show. Other writers tell stories about The Other Two writers’ rooms like other people tell ghost stories."

There were no comments regarding this situation from either of Kelly, Schneider, MTV, or MAX.

But to acknowledge the ending of the show, Kelly and Schneider released a joint statement stating:

"It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories."

They further stated,

"And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years."

The Other Two synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads,

"Former "Saturday Night Live" head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider are the creative forces behind "The Other Two," a scripted series centered around two siblings desperately seeking their lot in life."

It continues,

"Aspiring actor Cary is struggling to land better auditions than "Man at Party Who Smells Fart," while his sister Brooke is simply struggling in general. As they work toward self-improvement, their lives are turned upside-down when their teenage brother Chase becomes an internet sensation overnight."

Executive producers of the show include Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Tony Hernandez, and Blair Breard. It first premiered on January 24, 2019.

The final episode of The Other Two will be released on Thursday, June 29, 2023, on Max.

