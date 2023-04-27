HBO Max’s critically acclaimed comedy series, The Other Two, is set to return for its third season on May 4, 2023, at 3 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show is mostly about two siblings - Cary Dubek, a struggling but aspiring actor, and his sister Brooke Dubek, a former dancer who is now a real estate agent.

The plot kicks off when their younger brother, Chase Dubek, gains massive popularity overnight after one of his videos go viral on social media. With their younger sibling rising to popularity overnight, they must now face the professional and personal consequences of having a celebrity as a family member.

The show features Drew Tarver as Cary, Heléne Yorke as Brooke, and Case Walker as Chase in the leading roles.

The Other Two debuted its first season on Comedy Central in January 2019, while the second season was moved to HBO Max and released in August 2021, and the third season will retain the same streaming platform. It was created and written by former SNL head writers, Chris Kelley and Sarah Schneider.

HBO Max’s The Other Two trailer deals with problems that arise with having a celebrity for a family member

HBO Max released the trailer for The Other Two Season 3 on April 25, 2023, and it showcases a lot of what will be happening in the upcoming season, namely the characters further dealing with everything that has been going on in their lives for the past two seasons, along with the resulting conflicts of their past experiences.

The latest season of the show depicts Cary's struggle with the limited recognition and anxiety that accompanies his career as an actor, while Brooke tries to discover a sense of purpose in her job within the entertainment industry. Alongside this, the two must also deal with their younger brother's increasing popularity and fame.

The official description of the The Other Two Season 3, as given by HBO Max, reads:

"After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, Chase Dreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk show host mother (Molly Shannon), who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet – fully "successful" in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???"

The Other Two has received critical acclaim, with season 1 getting a 96% Certified Fresh rating and season 2 bagging a 95% Certified Fresh rating. On Metacritic, Season 1 has a score of 82, while Season 2 has a score of 79, both reflecting high favorability.

Both seasons have also received very high ratings from audiences on both the platforms as well.

Heléne York and Drew Tarver lead the cast in The Other Two

Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke star as the two main lead characters of The Other Two - siblings Cary and Brooke, respectively.

The story is carried by the dynamic between these two characters, as well as their younger brother Chase, played by Case Walker. The matriarch of the Dubek family is played by Molly Shannon (The White Lotus, A Good Person) who stars as Pat Dubek.

The overarching feeling of a dysfunctional family as well as the chemistry between the two leads, is often the highlight of the show, and that seems to be continuing in Season 3 as well.

Drew Tarver has also starred in two episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and has guest starred in other comedy shows as well. Heléne Yorke has starred in TV shows like The Good Fight, Graves, and Quantico, and has voiced characters in animated TV shows such as Family Guy, Robot Chicken and BoJack Horseman.

Recurring cast members of The Other Two include Josh Segarra (She-Hulk, Scream VI) as Lance, and Wanda Skykes (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Harley Quinn) as Shuli.

This season also features new guest stars such as Simu Liu of Shang Chi and Barbie, Ann Dowd of The Handmaid's Tale and The Leftovers, Dylan O’Brien of Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner trilogy, Edie Falco of The Sopranos and Avatar: The Way of Water, and Lukas Gage of Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Season 3 of The Other Two premieres on May 4, 2023, at 3:00 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes