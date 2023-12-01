5 intriguing shows to stream on Hulu right now

Hulu released an exciting array of titles in November 2023 with something available for viewers of all genres. From new titles and old classics to murder mysteries and holiday movies, there are several options to choose from.

On the TV show front, the streaming service has new Hulu Originals like Black Cake and Faraway Downs and shows like A Murder at the End of the World and Obituary. Hulu also has several docuseries available for streaming, like Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story and The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs.

Below are five unmissable shows to stream on Hulu right now.

Five interesting shows to watch on Hulu this month

1) Black Cake

Black Cake is a family drama that tells the story of Covey, or Eleanor Bennett, as she is known now. It is about her journey from the Caribbean to America as a young girl.

When Eleanor passes away from cancer, she leaves behind a flash drive that narrates the story of her life to her two children. Her stories shock her children as they learn about their mother's dark past, and they are left questioning everything they thought they knew about their family.

This Hulu Original is based on the book Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson and is executive-produced by Oprah Winfrey. The cast of Black Cake includes Chipo Chung, Mia Isaac, Ashley Thomas, Adrienne Warren, and Rupert Evans, among others.

2) Faraway Downs

Faraway Downs is a mini-series that is an expanded version of Baz Luhrmann’s 2008 film Australia. The show tells the story of Lady Sarah Ashley, an English aristocrat who becomes the caretaker of a cattle ranch in Australia after the untimely death of her husband.

When Sarah learns that a baron wants to take over her land, she is forced to team up with a cattle drover to protect her ranch. Set in the backdrop of World War II, the story follows Sarah as she learns to run the ranch, bonding with an aboriginal child, and falling in love with the drover.

The movie was directed by Baz Luhrmann, and the Hulu Original stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Brandon Walters, and others.

3) A Murder at the End of the World

A Murder at the End of the World is a new-age psychological murder mystery series revolving around an amateur Gen-Z detective named Darby Hart. When a billionaire invites Darby and eight other self-proclaimed detectives to a retreat at a remote location, they find themselves in the middle of a murder mystery. Darby has to use all her detective skills to solve the mystery before it is too late.

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the show stars Emma Corrin, Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, and Joan Chen, among others.

4) The Artful Dodger

The Artful Dodger is a spin-off of Charles Dickens's famous novel Oliver Twist and tells the story of Jack Dawkins, or the Artful Dodger, as an adult. Set 15 years after the events of the novel, Dodger has left behind his life of crime and is a successful surgeon.

However, when he reunites with his old acquaintance, Fagin, Dodger finds himself pulled back to his old ways. The story follows Dodger as he tries to keep up with his past and present while dealing with romance, adventures, betrayal, heists, and surgeries.

Starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster and David Thewlis, the Hulu Originals show is created by James McNamara, David Maher, and David Taylor.

5) Wild Crime (Season 3)

Season 3 of the docuseries Wild Crime is streaming on Hulu this month. As with previous seasons, the new season follows lesser-known investigations of dark crimes that take place in America's National Parks. Often brutal and heinous, these are true stories of murders investigated by a special task force of the National Park Service.

Season 3 is expected to focus on the investigators as they solve a case involving hikers, serial killers, and the unexplored American wilderness.

All the shows mentioned above are available to stream on Hulu.