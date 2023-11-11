5 best Charles Dickens adaptations to watch ahead of The Artful Dodger 

Book adaptations usually garner a lot of attention, especially when it is a Charles Dickens adaptation. This is hardly surprising, as Dickens is considered one of the best authors of the Victorian era. And it is also easy to understand why the upcoming Disney+ series, The Artful Dodger, has generated interest among bookworms who have a special fondness for the author's works.

The eight-part series will premiere on November 29, 2023. It focuses on the "Artful Dodger" who lives a respectable life as a surgeon. But when an old acquaintance shows up, he is pulled back into a life of crime. The titular character is played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, whom the audience might know from Love Actually (2003), Nanny McPhee (2005), and The Queen's Gambit (2020). Experienced actor David Thewlis plays the role of Fagin.

An interesting premise and a promising star cast have helped create hype for the show. However, since it will be released only towards the end of the month, fans can check out other notable Charles Dickens adaptations in the meantime.

Little Dorit, Great Expectations and 3 other Charles Dickens adaptations that will appeal to bookworms

1) Bleak House (2005)

Based on a novel of the same name, this Charles Dickens adaptation boasts many recognizable names, including Gillian Anderson, Charles Dance, and Carey Mulligan, among others. In the show, the battle of Jarndyce v Jarndyce looms overhead while viewers get a peek into the lives of possible beneficiaries, including John Jarndyce of Bleak House (Denis Lawson) and Lady Dedlock (Anderson).

Beautifully written and well-acted, the show will appeal to not just fans of Dickens but all cinephiles who enjoy period dramas. Viewers looking for a series that will transport them back in time should put this Charles Dickens adaptation on their must-watch list.

2) Little Dorit (2008)

This award-winning Charles Dickens adaptation tells the story of Amy Dorrit (Claire Foy), who has spent all her life in Marshalsea Prison for Debt. However, when she meets Arthur (Matthew Macfadyen), her boss's son, her life takes a drastic turn. While it is true that the show starts slow, it starts to build pace as the story progresses.

Bookworms might notice differences in the narrative when compared to the original work, but that doesn't impact the appeal of the show. It is still a riveting watch and boasts many colorful characters in true Dickens style. The palpable chemistry between Foy and Macfadyen also adds to the narrative.

3) A Christmas Carol (2009)

Charles Dickens is a world-famous author, and many of his novels are considered classics. Bookworms particularly love to read one novella, A Christmas Carol, during the holiday season, given its theme. Interestingly enough, there have been multiple adaptations of the novella over the years.

This 2009 Charles Dickens adaptation, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is special because the narrative is considerably darker than other adaptations. Also, Jim Carrey as Ebenezer Scrooge is an inspired move. Talented and versatile, Carrey does a great job showcasing the gradual change in his character after being visited by the three ghosts.

4) Great Expectations (2012)

Directed by Mike Newell, this Charles Dickens adaptation stars Jeremy Irvine as Pip. The story focuses on the way Pip's life changes after receiving an anonymous inheritance. Helena Bonham Carter dons the role of Miss Havisham, and Ralph Fiennes plays the criminal, Magwitch.

Engaging storytelling and memorable performances are some of the reasons why Charles Dickens fans should be watching this movie. Irvine was initially worried about playing the central character, but he managed to pull it off with flying colors and impress fans of the author.

5) The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

Based on David Copperfield, this Charles Dickens adaptation follows the life of a young orphan named David Copperfield. The narrative gives viewers an account of the many obstacles that Copperfield faced in his life and also explores how writing helped him find solace.

Dev Patel who rose to fame after his role in Slumdog Millionaire (2008) plays the titular character in this Charles Dickens adaptation. Other familiar names in the cast include Peter Capaldi, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, and more. Directed by Armando Iannucci, it is a rather fun watch, one that will keep viewers entertained and engaged right from the opening scene.

Fans of the author should make a point to watch these noteworthy Charles Dickens adaptations to keep themselves engaged while they wait for the upcoming series, The Artful Dodger, to premiere on Disney+.