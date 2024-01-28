The Marvels on Disney+ Hotstar: Confirmed release date and time revealed

The Marvels will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on February 7, 2024, following the usual release pattern of MCU content, with the series becoming available for streaming 45 days after its theatrical release.

Continuing the legacy of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion, The Marvels will deliver another exciting chapter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Released in theaters on November 10, 2023, the series has been a hit and is now set to delight viewers once more on platforms like Prime Video, Sky Store, and Apple TV+. This piece of Marvel history is now all set to be owned by its fans.

Is The Marvels available on Disney+ Hotstar?

As previously mentioned, The Marvels is coming to Disney+ on February 7, 2024. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. It will drop around midnight for all time zones, as is customary.

Disney+ Hotstar is the perfect platform for all the Marvel fans who just can't get enough of their favorite superheroes. Fans can enjoy all the adventures and dive deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe right from the comfort of their homes.

Is The Marvels movie worth watching?

It seems like people have mixed feelings about The Marvels (2023). Some think it's a great follow-up to Captain Marvel and a standout in the Multiverse Saga, while others think it's not well put together and lacks coherence.

Forbes thinks it's one of the top movies in the saga, but IMDb finds the story and pacing confusing, making it feel longer than it needs to be. Rotten Tomatoes loves how engaging and entertaining it is, but Space.com points out some issues with how it was made.

Roger Ebert points out how the emotional connections in the film feel rushed. The New York Times calls it bland and a letdown for female characters.

Being the 33rd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels brings some action and violence within a PG-13 rating, so it's up to the audience to decide if its strengths outweigh its weaknesses.

What other Marvel content is available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Marvel fans who subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar have access to a wide variety of Marvel content, both classic and new. The platform boasts an impressive lineup, including:

Marvel TV shows:

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agent Carter

Jessica Jones

Daredevil

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

The Defenders

The Punisher

Disney+ originals:

WandaVision

Loki

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Upcoming series:

X-Men '97

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Ironheart

Daredevil: Born Again

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Also, on Disney+ Hotstar, fans can find many MCU films, although not every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is there. But there's still plenty of superhero action and storytelling to keep everyone entertained.

Whether one is watching on Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, Prime Video, or even on Blu-ray and DVD, The Marvels is here to make sure fans can enjoy their Marvel journey in whatever way they prefer.

