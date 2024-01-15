The Marvels are under fire after a deleted scene implies marriage between 16-year old Ms Marvel and Captain Marvel

In a recently released deleted scene from The Marvels, the highly anticipated superhero team-up film from Marvel Studios, we witness an awkward conversation between Ms. Marvel and Valkyrie during a call. Valkyrie assumes Kamala is married to Carol Danvers and makes a bizarre comment about a s*x toy.

The scene was unveiled before its digital and home video releases (via IGN) and sparked an intense outrage from Marvel fans. Opinions were divided when it came to Valkyrie, with some labeling her as controversial while others speculated about Captain Marvel's s*xual orientation.

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, which debuted in theaters in November, will be available for purchase or rent on digital platforms, including Apple TV+ and Prime Video, starting on January 16. It will also be released on Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.

The Marvels: The deleted scene hints at Brie Larson's Carol Danvers being married to the film's young Ms. Marvel

In the deleted scene from the movie, The Marvels, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie makes a comical mistake by mistaking Kamala Khan for Carol Danvers's wife.

In the scene, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), unexpectedly finds herself inside Captain Marvel's ship for the first time and mistakenly answers a call from Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. While fans continue to speculate about Carol and Valkyrie's possible romantic past, the scene also seems to hint at the close relationship they have.

The transmission then cuts to Valkyrie herself, who slyly exclaims, "O Captain, My Captain," only to discover that Kamala isn't "[her] Captain." Valkyrie responds to Kamala's introduction by saying, "Wait, Mrs. Marvel? Has [Carol Danvers] remarried? And once more, no invitation?"

Kamala makes it clear that she is not married and that she goes by Ms. Marvel. And then she makes the s*x toy comment. She tells Kamala,

"Oh, you may want to strap on. I mean strap in."

The connection is interrupted at the end of the clip as the ship approaches a jump point, causing Kamala to deploy an energy barrier and Carol to teleport back to her ship.

Fans react to the deleted scene revealed by The Marvels

Fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the unexpected turn of events after the deleted scene from The Marvels was recently made public. Reactions varied from amusement to anger.

There was a clear division in opinions regarding Valkyrie's humorous error; some people found it contentious, while others found it hilarious and praised the character's rawness.

During an interview with Total Film for its August 17, 2023, issue, director Nia DaCosta discussed her deliberate intention to create a jarring experience for the audience in The Marvels. She aimed to reflect the characters' state of confusion throughout the movie. She said,

"I wanted it to be very subjective; and each of them is doing very different things when the switching starts so, yeah, I wanted it to feel as jarring for the audience as it is for them."

The Marvels will be accessible for digital purchase on January 16 on platforms like Vudu, Apple TV, and Prime Video and will be released on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 13.