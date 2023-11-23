South Park forces The Marvels to cut alleged gay scenes between Valkyrie & Captain Marvel

A YouTube channel named TheQuartering has reported on a rumor about The Marvels, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rumor suggests that an initial version of the film contained a scene that would have confirmed an earlier romantic relationship between the characters Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and Valkyrie.

However, this specific scene is omitted from the final version of the movie.

Per the rumor, the scene features Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, making a cameo appearance on Carol Danvers' spacecraft, The Hooty. Here, Valkyrie assists in relocating Skrulls from a destroyed temporary homeworld. The interaction between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel in this scene suggests a significant past connection.

The scene includes a prolonged, silent embrace from Captain Marvel, hinting at an emotional depth in their relationship. Furthermore, the scene reportedly concludes with Valkyrie kissing Captain Marvel on the cheek and expressing a hopeful sentiment for their subsequent encounter.

The Leaked The Marvels' cut scenes

Revelations from CanWeGetSomeToast, an insider with a reputation for accurate Marvel-related scoops, further bolster the rumor's credibility. According to a tweet/X from them, the final version of The Marvels excluded several plot elements, most notably an explicit acknowledgment of a past romantic relationship between Captain Marvel and Valkyrie.

A particularly revealing quote, reportedly cut from the movie, was

"We work better as friends."

Fans allege that this is hesitation from Disney to delve fully into this storyline.

A screenshot of the now-deleted tweet/X from CanWeGetSomeToast)

This rumored development stirs questions about how such a relationship would fit within the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Post-Endgame, Captain Marvel is shown as heavily involved in interstellar conflicts, leaving little room for personal relationship exploration in the narrative.

This and Marvel's ongoing efforts to diversify its storytelling suggest a complex challenge in integrating this relationship into the already established narrative framework.

How South Park (supposedly) forced The Marvels to cut the scenes. Explained

Returning to the insights from TheQuartering's video, it is mentioned that the situation with The Marvels is allegedly influenced by a special episode of South Park titled Joining the Panderverse.

Joining the Panderverse narrates a unique and intricate story involving Eric Cartman, a fourth-grade character from South Park. Cartman is unexpectedly transported to an alternate universe, Universe 216-B, in this episode. This particular universe is notable for being inhabited exclusively by racially diverse women.

The episode's plot becomes intricate with a satirical portrayal of the Walt Disney Company. The episode mainly targets Kathleen Kennedy, a company board member, humorously depicting her as overly eager to include racially diverse women in the company's productions.

This portrayal indicates the show's typical approach to offering social and cultural commentary through satire. A crucial twist in the narrative introduces the Panderstone, an ancient piece of artificial intelligence. In the story, the real Kathleen Kennedy uses the Panderstone to produce recycled films designed to appeal universally, aiming to combat bigotry.

However, the overuse of the Panderstone eventually destabilizes it, causing a portal to open between two universes.

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels (2023) (Image via MARVEL)

The episode's conclusion is marked by a decisive intervention from Bob Iger and his advisers. Further, Cartman and Kathleen Kennedy from his universe are transported back to their original realities.

Following this experience, the Kennedy who returns to the original universe is transformed by her adventures, leading her to decide that Disney will subsequently focus on producing original content that does not cater to prevailing trends.

The debate over deleted scenes in The Marvels underscores the tension between creative storytelling and corporate decision-making in major film studios. It highlights Disney's challenge in balancing diversity with mass appeal.

These narratives from Marvel and South Park reflect the broader discussion about diversity and originality in Hollywood. The influence of these discussions on studios like Disney's future storytelling approaches remains an open question.