South Park destroys Disney's woke remakes in a way no one expected

The popular satirical animated series South Park recently set its sights on Disney's recent trend of so-called "woke" remakes. An example of this could be the latter's upcoming remake of Snow White, starring Rachel Zelger. The satirical show has also pinned Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy as the main culprit behind the decline in Disney's movie quality.

The latest South Park special, titled Joining the Panderverse, doesn't hold back in its critique of Disney's films and remakes, leading to an unexpected showdown. This episode has become a hot topic among fans and critics alike for its take on the woke film industry and the role Kathleen Kennedy plays in it.

Why did South Park target Disney through Kathleen Kennedy?

Disney has been drawing a lot of flak for their "progressive" remakes of classics like Snow White. A lot of people think this takes the "woke" trend in filmmaking a bit too far.

The episode took a dig at Kathleen Kennedy who became the president of Lucasfilm after Disney acquired the company in 2012. Her tenure has seen her overseeing the latest Star Wars films. This includes The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, Solo, The Rise of Skywalker, and the Star Wars series on Disney+ as well as the upcoming Indiana Jones film, Dial of Destiny.

While her involvement is primarily related to the Star Wars universe, South Park has taken a somewhat different approach to keep the reel and real a bit distant.

What happens in this Disney-mocking South Park episode?

Paramount+'s latest episode of South Park titled Joining the Panderverse opens with Eric Cartman waking up from a nightmare. In it, he and his friends have been replaced by queer adult women of color, reflecting the current trend in the film industry.

Cartman expresses his concern by checking under his bed, jokingly fearing the presence of Disney executives, particularly Kathleen Kennedy. What starts as a humorous take on the anxieties of fanboys quickly escalates in true South Park fashion.

As the special unfolds, Cartman swaps places with his multiverse counterpart, a Black woman who behaves identically to him. In a bizarre turn of events, Kathleen Kennedy and Disney CEO Bob Iger unveiled a peculiar device known as the Pander Stone. This is an ancient piece of artificial intelligence that churns out movies designed to appeal to everyone.

These diverse movies trigger a wave of hateful and racist backlash from fans. In an attempt to combat this bigotry, the animated version of Kennedy intensified the production of woke movies, leading to the fracturing of the multiverse. Here, it is known as the Panderverse.

This South Park narrative satirizes the woke film industry while critiquing the impact of incessant "pandering" on creativity and the consequences of chasing trends for profits and social acceptance.

Reactions to the latest episode

This audacious take on Disney's woke remakes and the role of Kathleen Kennedy ignited a buzz among fans and viewers. Many commended the show's unique perspective on the subject matter. They said that the episode provided one of the best explanations of why Disney movies have faced criticism in recent times.

The episode's criticism has struck a chord with many who have expressed their support on social media.

Final thoughts

The jibe at Disney's woke remakes has sparked an important conversation about the film industry's current landscape, with Kathleen Kennedy at the center of it all. As South Park continues to push boundaries, one thing remains certain: viewers never quite know what to expect from this show.

Its takedown of how "woke" culture affects filmmaking has found its way to Lucasfilm's president in a hilarious way that is being praised by people around the world, especially on social media.

Fans can watch the latest episode Joining the Panderverse on Paramount+.

