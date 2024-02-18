What is the name of Will Trent dog? Breed, age and storyline explored 

Will Trent, a crime drama television series on ABC, has gained quite a fan following, since the show's first episode premiered on January 3, 2023, on ABC. A testament to the same is the show receiving a second season in April that same year.

Besides the show's premise and engaging storyline, one character has stolen all the limelight. And this character is portrayed by none other than man's best friend, a Chihuahua named Bluebell. Surprisingly enough, this is not the canine's first stint in front of the camera. Before appearing as Betty on the show, the tail-wagging professional also appeared in the 2021 film Cruella where she played Wink, Cruella de Vil's canine companion.

What is Will Trent dog's name? Real and onscreen name

In between solving cases, Trent is also seen occasionally connecting with his furry best friend, his dog named Betty, who also features on the poster of the show. Betty is a Chihuahua that the titular character rescued in the first episode of the show. And since then, the pooch has been the dedicated detective's constant companion.

Karin Slaughter's series of novels on Will Trent, the books on which the show is based, also introduced Betty in the 2006 book, Will Trent: Triptych. Talking about the quirky choice of including a dog in the picture, Slaughter had said in an email:

“Will certainly had no intention of getting a dog, let alone a Chihuahua."

She further added:

“Betty is the kind of dog a young pop star would carry in a leather satchel. But Will is a man who grew up in an orphanage and can’t take a dog to the pound. Now she whiles away the hours until Will comes home. Will Trent has lots of strong women in his life. Betty is just another one on the list.”

Although named Betty onscreen, the dog's real name is Bluebell who is a pure chihuahua and is eight years old.

How did Will Trent get his dog? Storyline explained

While solving cases, Trent never seemed like someone who would need a dog. But when he saw a Chihuahua being tied up all alone in his neighbourhood, his instinctive reaction was to get hold of the dog and take her with him. The dog was later named Betty and has been a constant companion of the detective ever since.

What breed is Will Trent dog?

As mentioned already Bluebell who plays Betty in the ABC crime drama Will Trent, is a pure-breed Chihuahua. According to the dog's professional trainer April Macklin, who has been working with the tail-wagger since 2018, Bluebell is “a bit of a rescue”. She is also British by origin. One of Bluebell's first acting stints includes Walt Disney Pictures' Cruella, released in 2021, where she acted alongside Emma Stone in which she played her furry best friend.

Talking about the bond Macklin has formed with Bluebell over the years she says:

“Bluebell definitely has a mind of her own but she’s pretty chill, she loves to sit on my bed and hang out with me on the couch. Sometimes we’ll play and she’ll try to attack me like I’m a big dog. She’d also eat her entire bag of dog food in one sitting if I let her because she loves food.”

She also does not forget to mention Bluebell's level of professionalism when it comes to work. She says:

“She had a great foundation and has a lot of desensitization to other people, loud noises and movement. Now it’s just a matter of adjusting to what she already knows for all her scenes.”

The second season of Will Trent is all set to release on February 20, 2024, on ABC. It will also be available for streaming on Hulu.