5 things to know about David Carpenter aka The Trailside Killer

David Carpenter, aka the 'Trailside Killer,' is one of the not-so-widely discussed, but notorious, serial killers who operated near San Francisco, California, in the late 70s and 80s. The accused is believed to have murdered over ten people, mostly women hikers who were also r*ped, over a span of some 21 months. The victims were attacked on hiking trails, mountains, and woodlands.

According to sources, Carpenter was only arrested after one of his final victims escaped and reported the incident to the police. The survivor later assisted investigators in identifying the serial killer sometime around May 1981. Dubbed the Trailside Killer by the press, Carpenter was then convicted of multiple murders and other charges, and was sentenced to death. He remains on death row to date.

Here's a list of the alleged victims of David Carpenter:

Richard Stowers, 19 Convicted

Cynthia Moreland, 18 Convicted

Shauna May, 25 Convicted

Diane O'Connell, 22 Convicted

Anne Alderson, 26 Convicted

Ellen Marie Hansen, 20 Overturned but reinstated

Heather Scaggs, 20 Overturned but reinstated

Edda Kane, 44 Suspected

Barbara Schwartz, 23 Suspected

Mary Frances Bennett, 23 Confirmed

Anna Kelly Menjivar, 17, Suspected

Carol Laughlin, 19, Suspected

ID's Very Scary People chronicled the case against David Carpenter in an episode titled The Trailside Killer, on April 16, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic description of s*xual assault, violence, and murder, reader discretion is advised.

Five things to know about David Carpenter aka The Trailside Killer, including his criminal background before the killings

1) Carpenter was first sentenced to prison in the 60s and once again in the 70s

Over the years, David Carpenter has been linked to many serious crimes and at one time was even linked to the infamous Zodiac Killer murders, but was later ruled out. His first attack was in July 1960 on Lois DeAndrade, whom he knew from work. Carpenter wanted to meet DeAndrade's new-born baby the day he attacked her. Reports state that he drove her down a deserted road where he attacked her with a knife and hammer after trying to r*pe her.

Carpenter received a fourteen-year prison term on kidnapping, r*pe, and attempted murder charges for the attack on DeAndrade, but served only half of it before being released. He was once again sentenced in 1970 on kidnapping charges and was released in 1977, after serving another seven years.

2) He would shoot his victims execution styles and r*pe the women

The Trailside Killer's crimes started two years after he was released from prison in 1979. His first victim was Edda Kane, who went missing in August of that year after going on a hike on Mount Tamalpais. Kane's naked body was found in a kneeling position and she was shot in the head in execution style.

Anne Alderson, who went missing while walking in Mount Tamalpais State Park in October 1980, was found the following year in a similar kneeling position. Alderson was shot in the back of the head and had also been r*ped by the killer.

Other killings that followed that year - Diane O'Connell, Shauna May, Cindy Moreland, and Moreland’s fiance Rick Stowers were all found shot, most likely with the same weapon. All of their bodies were found on the same day. Both O'Connell and May had been r*ped.

3) The prospects of David Carpenter's arrest increased after one of his final victim's escaped

Two of Carpenter's final victims, Ellen Hansen and her friend, Steven (or Stephen) Haertle, both 20, encountered the serial killer on March 29, 1981, in the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. The couple were hiking across the Santa Cruz Mountains during their spring break from UC Davis.

David Carpenter initially told them that he intended to r*pe Hansen, who was killed then and there after he fired multiple shots at them. Steve confronted Carpenter and shot Ellen. Haertle was also shot once in the chest, but managed to escape the killer and later provided authorities with a clear description of the man who attacked them. Haertle would later pick him out in the police line-up.

4) Carpenter was arrested after he murdered one of his co-workers in May 1981

A month after one of his victims survived and provided authorities with his description, David Carpenter attacked his co-worker Heather Scaggs, 20. The latter disappeared after telling her boyfriend and her mother that she was going to see Carpenter about buying a used car from him.

The accused, who had a lengthy rap sheet of r*pe and assault, was then matched to the description Haertle had provided them. Moreover, the suspect's car matched one seen by eyewitnesses in a few of the crime scenes. He was arrested not long after.

5) The convicted Trailside Killer is one of the oldest convicts on death row

David Carpenter stood trial and was found guilty on five counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of Richard Stowers, Cynthia Moreland, Shauna May, Diane O'Connell, and Anne Alderson.

He was later found guilty of attempted r*pe and r*pe of other victims. In November 1984, he received a gas chamber death sentence and remains on death row to date as one of the oldest convicts awaiting execution.

