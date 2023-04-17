David Carpenter, dubbed 'The Trailside Killer,' committed a string of murders on hiking trails in state parks near San Francisco, California, in the late 1970s and early 80s before his arrest in May 1981. It is believed that Carpenter murdered at least ten people; the majority of them were allegedly shot using a .38-caliber pistol in the great outdoors.

Reports state that Carpenter's first crime dates back to 1960 when he was arrested and sentenced to 14 years in prison for allegedly attacking a woman with a hammer and a knife. He was once again sentenced in 1970 on a kidnapping charge but was released seven years later. The serial killer's first alleged victim was Edda Kane, who was shot in execution style in the year 1979.

This Sunday, April 16, the first episode of an all-new season of ID's Very Scary People will revisit the killings of David Carpenter. Titled The Trailside Killer, the episode is slated to air on the channel at 9:00 pm ET. Its synopsis reads as:

"Host Donnie Wahlberg chronicles the twisted lives of diabolical criminals, such as Charles Manson, Aileen Wuornos, John Wayne Gacy, the Rev. Jim Jones, and others."

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic description of s*xual assault, violence, and murder, reader discretion is advised.

From Edda Kane to Anne Alderson, convicted serial killer David Carpenter allegedly murdered ten victims between 1979 and 1981

David Carpenter reportedly stalked the trails in San Francisco, California, from 1979 to 1981. The number of hikers visiting the great outdoors, meanwhile, declined for 21 months when state parks began posting signs cautioning people against hiking alone.

Victims, mostly women, were found shot to death and s*xually assaulted. The killer's crimes peaked between October and November 1980 before his arrest the following year.

1) Edda Kane

Reports state that David Carpenter's first victim was Edda Kenna, who went hiking on August 19, 1979, at Mount Tamalpais. Kenna's husband reported her missing after she failed to return home. Her naked body was found in a kneeling position the next day. She was shot once in the head execution style and was not s*xually assaulted, however, her belongings and credit cards were stolen.

Investigation Discovery @DiscoveryID #TrailsideKiller Get ready to explore the darkest corners of human nature as an all-new season of #VeryScaryPeople premieres on a new network! Join host Donnie Wahlberg tomorrow night at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery & discovery+. #TrueCrime Get ready to explore the darkest corners of human nature as an all-new season of #VeryScaryPeople premieres on a new network! Join host Donnie Wahlberg tomorrow night at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery & discovery+. #TrueCrime #TrailsideKiller https://t.co/r4Up2GPXoe

2) Mary Frances Bennett

On October 21, 1979, 23-year-old Mary Frances Bennett was mutilated and stabbed 25 times while out on for a jog. Her body was buried in a shallow grave under a layer of dirt and branches and was only found by a group of hikers after they followed a bloody trail near the Palace of the Legion of Honor at Lands End.

Although David Carpenter was always suspected in Bennett's killing, due to a lack of evidence connecting him to the crime, investigators were unable to build a case against him. This theory was only confirmed in 2012 after his DNA matched the unspecified sample collected from the crime scene.

3) Barbara Schwartz

in March 1980, Barbara Schwartz, 23, was attacked while hiking with her dog. The crime was witnessed by a female hiker who later informed authorities that the assailant attacked Schwartz from behind with a knife.

At the crime scene, police discovered a pair of bifocal spectacles, which were later determined to be prison-issued, indicating that the murderer was an escapee or former prisoner. Days later, two boys discovered the murder weapon — a 25-centimeter (10-inch) boning knife with Schwartz's blood on it.

4) Anne Alderson

On October 15, 1980, Anne Alderson, 26, who was taking a walk in Mount Tamalpais State Park, was shot three times. Her body was found the following year by a passing walker. Like previous victims, Alderson was also shot in the back of the head and was found in a kneeling position, however, unlike the other victims, she was also r*ped.

5) Richard Stowers and Cynthia Moreland

Richard Stowers 19, and Cynthia Moreland, 18, went missing in mid-October 1980 after setting off for a hiking trip at Point Reyes National Seashore Park. Their bodies were discovered during a later search in November of that same year. Shell casings found at the scene were a match for those from Alderson's crime scene.

6) Diane O'Connell and Shauna May

On November 28, 1980, David Carpenter reportedly r*ped and murdered Diane O’Connell, 22, and Shauna May, 25, who were hiking in Point Reyes National Seashore Park on the Sky Trail. Both bodies were discovered by searchers that day along with those of Richard Stowers and Cynthia Moreland after hikers in the area heard multiple gunshots that afternoon.

O'Connell was strangled to death, likely with a narrow piece of wire or cord, and had an underpant stuffed in her mouth when the body was found. Both she and May were shot in the head. The latter's body showed ligature marks on her wrists and consisted of semen in the vaginal and anus area. O'Connell was also allegedly r*ped.

7) Ellen Hansen and Steven Haertle

On March 29, 1981, Ellen Hansen and her boyfriend, Steven (or Stephen) Haertle, both 20, were walking across the Santa Cruz Mountains. The duo encountered the serial killer, who told them both that he wanted to r*pe Hansen. But when she resisted, Carpenter fired multiple shots, killing Hansen in the process. Haertle escaped and rushed to the police for help. David Carpenter was arrested simultaneously in May.

Reports state that David Carpenter aka The Trailside Killer is also suspected in the killings of Heather Scaggs, who went missing in May 1981, Anne Kelly Menjivar, who disappeared in December 1980, and Carol Laughlin who disappeared in September 1979. Carpenter was found guilty in connection with multiple killings and was sentenced to death in 1984. He remains on San Quentin's death row.

Poll : 0 votes