5 things to know about fugitive banker Aubrey Lee Price

Banker Aubrey Lee Price had made headlines in Georgia twice. Once, when he faked his own death after embezzling millions, and again a year later when he was caught on the run. He was arrested on December 31, 2013 after a lengthy search.

ABC series The Con, which narrates tales of fraudulent business and scandals in the voice of the critically acclaimed Whoopi Goldberg, is set to take up Price's story next. The episode, titled Faithful Banker, will premiere on ABC this July 28, 2022.

5 things to know about the con artist Aubrey Lee Price

Before ABC airs the Aubrey Lee Price episode, here are 5 intriguing facts about the fugitive banker.

1) The 48-year-old was a man of God

Aubrey Lee Price, before and after his arrest

Although most know that Aubrey Lee Price was a pastor who turned his attention to finance, many are unaware that the banker was indeed a man of God. Robert Anderson, Price's acquaintance from the church, remembers him as a devout Christian who served in 3 churches for over 16 years. Remembering Price, Anderson said,

“He was one of the most committed youth ministers I have ever known. I was very impressed with his love for the Lord and for the people we were serving. Therefore, he was a strong witness to those who did not know Christ as well as those who professed to know Christ.”

Price was respected by the Church goers and led many missionary expeditions to South America to preach the Gospel.

2) He worked hard to attend college

In his early years, Aubrey Lee Price worked at a power plant to make money to attend college. After saving enough, he attended a nearby Baptist college called Brewton-Parker, in Mount Vernon, Georgia. He graduated from there in 1990 with a bachelor's in ministry. Price also met his wife, Rebekah, there.

3) Soon, Price turned his attention to banking

Aubrey Lee Price was arrested in 2013

After his heavy involvement with the church, Aubrey Lee Price turned his attention to garnering wealth and founded a multimillion-dollar investment firm, PFG. He managed to lure in many investors, most of whom were his friends. The business brought him considerable wealth, with which he purchased an expensive five-bedroom home in Bradenton, Florida.

4) Aubrey Price was a family man

Price was a family man, respected and loved by his wife and four children. He would spend time with them every night before bed, during which they would say a long prayer together.

Price tried to be present for every soccer game and plays his children participated in and even taught his daughter, Hannah, to play the guitar and piano. His son Nathan commented on his father, saying,

"He's my hero. My favorite thing to do was watch my dad preach. I would just blow up with pride."

Price was perceived as a giving man with no penchant for material wealth. He would give out loans without expecting repayment and drove around in his old truck.

5) He was on the FBI's most wanted list

However, Aubrey Lee Price was nothing like he was perceived. It came to light that he embezzled around $70 million that he took from private investors and tricked the Montgomery Bank and Trust into trusting him. After losing all the money, Price faked his own death when in reality, he was on the run.

Being the notorious con artist he was, Price's case involved the FBI because he systematically jeopardized the workings of a federally insured bank. For a while, the fugitive banker featured on the FBI's most wanted list after authorities could not locate him, right after he faked his death but no body was found.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $20,000 for any information that would reveal the location of Price. They suspected he was hiding in Venezuela and Guatemala, where he owned property.

Catch more about the con-man from Georgia in ABC's The Con.

