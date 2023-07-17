5 things to know about the I-70 killer's case

The murders committed by the I-70 killer across the states of Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas in the Spring of 1992 remain unsolved to this day. This is because the investigators struggle to locate the individual behind the shooting deaths of six victims. They also suspect the person's involvement in multiple other unsolved killings and the January 1994 incident at Vicki Webb's Houston shop that she barely survived.

Multiple attempts have been made for over three decades to find the suspect using a facial composite and other evidence that may prove beneficial. The most recent initiative was the launch of a uniform task force by police forces from the three states in November 2021. They intended to re-examine the evidence from the cold cases and build a fresh strategy.

An all-new episode of People Magazine Investigates will further delve into the I-70 killer's cases. The episode, titled The I-70 Killer, airs on ID this Monday, July 17, at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis pf the episode reads:

"In 1992, store clerks across the Midwest are being shot dead in the middle of the day, and it's not long before police connect the dots and realize it's the work of one killer; the race is on as he threatens to strike anywhere at any time."

The I-70 killer's case: Five key details to know about the unsolved killings committed along the Interstate Highway

1) The killer went on a 29-day-long murder spree in the Spring of 1992

In the Spring of 1992, starting on April 8 in Indianapolis, the I-70 killer committed six confirmed murders across three midwest states - Indiana, Kansas, and Missouri - along the Interstate Highway. While the unidentified killer has been linked to multiple other shootings and murders over the years, the last confirmed murder was committed on May 7 of that same year in Missouri.

2) There are six confirmed victims of the I-70 killer, who were gunned down during the murder spree

The first killing occurred on April 8, 1992, when Robin Fuldauer, 26, was shot to death while working alone in a Payless ShoeSource in Indianapolis, Indiana. Three days later, 23-year-old Patricia Smith was shot at the La Bride d'Elegance bridal shop in Wichita, Kansas. She was murdered alongside the store's owner, Patricia Magers, 32.

On April 27, Michael McCown, 40, was shot in Sylvia's Ceramic Supply in Terre Haute, Indiana. This was followed by the May 3 shooting death of Nancy Kitzmiller, 24, at a Boot Village shoe store in St. Charles, Missouri. The last killing occurred on May 7 in Raytown's Store of Many Colors holistic shop, where 37-year-old Sarah Blessing was shot to death.

3) There were multiple similarities between all the victims and the shootings

Authorities found multiple similarities between the six victims. They believed that the I-70 killer was possibly targeting only females, given that five of these victims were women except one, who police believed was mistaken for a woman.

All of them were shot execution-style and were alone in the small businesses where they worked. The only exception was the Witchita killings, where the employee along with the store owner was shot to death.

4) Detectives linked the murders given the similar circumstances and murder weapon

At the time, police across the three states of Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas were able to link the six murders committed using the murder weapon, an Erma Werke Model ET22 pistol, and the execution-style shootings.

Moreover, all the victims were white, young, petite women who worked in small businesses along the Interstate Highway. There were no signs of s*xual assault, but the stores had been robbed.

5) The I-70 killer was also linked to the 1994 shooting of Vicki Webb in Texas

Authorities suspect the I-70 killer's involvement in multiple other incidents, including the 1994 shooting of Vicki Webb in Houston, Texas. Fox News reported that Webb is possibly the sole survivor of the notorious killer. The report also mentioned that she was shot in the back of the neck on January 15 by a male customer. The mother-of-one then played dead until the shooter fled the crime scene. She was saved by two customers who entered the store ten minutes later.

