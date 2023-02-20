What did Miles Pfeffer do? Suspect arrested over shooting death of Temple University officer 

On Saturday, February 18, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer allegedly murdered Temple University officer Christopher Fitzgerald during a robbery.

According to CBS, the incident occurred at around 7 pm, after Chris Fitzgerald responded to a report of a convenience store robbery. Pfeffer was accused of gunning down the 31-year-old before supposedly attempting to steal his service weapon.

Subsequently, Miles Pfeffer is said to have escaped the scene after stealing a car. The morning after, at 7 am, he was arrested from his home in Buckingham Township. He is facing charges of murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, carjacking, weapons crimes, and armed robbery.

As per Fox News, Chris Fitzgerald, a father of four, was the first Temple University Officer to die in the line of duty.

Condolences pour in from all quarters as officials respond to Miles Pfeffer killing Chris Fitzgerald

Following the shooting, the wounded officer was rushed to the Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead. As per CBS News, he had been shot in the head.

In an official statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner described the opportunistic nature of Miles Pfeffer's crimes, noting that the 18-year-old was accused of searching the downed officer's pockets.

Krasner said:

"Pfeffer is also alleged to have attempted to rob Officer Fitzgerald of his gun and to have gone through his pockets, while the officer was laying on the ground and fatally wounded. Pfeffer is further alleged to have committed a carjacking a short time after, close to the location of the officer's murder."

Jennifer Griffin, Temple University's vice president for public safety, commended Chris Fitzgerald for his actions:

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community. This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend."

The New York Post reported that Chris Fitzgerald joined the Temple University police department in October 2021. His father, a former police officer himself, had reportedly served as a police chief in four cities, including Fort Worth, Texas.

The Forth Worth Police Department wrote in an official statement:

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time and we extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by this senseless act of violence."

The Temple University Police Association also acknowledged Fitzgerald's service in a statement that read:

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life protecting the temple community and we are forever indebted to him. He valiantly served the temple community and the people of Philadelphia."

University President Jason Wingard said that the shooting was part of a disturbing trend in Philadelphia:

“(His death is a) a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community.”

ABC reported that Miles Pfeffer was arrested using the handcuffs of the deceased officer.

