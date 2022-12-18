What are the charges against Aaron Dean? Police officer found guilty in Atatiana Jefferson shooting

On Thursday, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman. He was charged with manslaughter and faces up to 20 years in prison following his conviction.

After 13 hours of deliberation, a White Texas jury found the former cop guilty of manslaughter. According to prosecutors, Atatiana Jefferson was killed when Aaron Dean fatally shot her through a window of her house in October 2019. He was reportedly responding to a non-emergency call from the area. He was initially charged with murder.

Dean shot Atatiana through a window when she was playing video games with her nephew, after a call about an open door. He never identified himself as police. She was 28. BREAKING: Aaron Dean, the Texas cop who killed #AtatianaJefferson , was found guilty of manslaughter.Dean shot Atatiana through a window when she was playing video games with her nephew, after a call about an open door. He never identified himself as police. She was 28. BREAKING: Aaron Dean, the Texas cop who killed #AtatianaJefferson, was found guilty of manslaughter.Dean shot Atatiana through a window when she was playing video games with her nephew, after a call about an open door. He never identified himself as police. She was 28. https://t.co/wF1U18X3X3

The trial included six days of testimony and arguments that focused on figuring out whether Dean saw Jefferson armed before he shot her. Jefferson's nephew, who was with her when she was shot by Aaron Dean, testified that she had grabbed a gun when they heard noises outside.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the judge asked the majority White Tarrant County jury to consider a charge of manslaughter. The legal representative for Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, who was identified as 8-year-old Zion Carr, told the Dallas Morning News:

"The issue is how readily the jurors identify with what happened to the victim. Black jurors identify more readily because they share the same fears. Jurors vote based on their concerns about being personally impacted by the outcomes of trials."

Seth Bodine @sbodine120 Protestors shout at Aaron Dean’s family as they exit the justice center @FortWorthReport Protestors shout at Aaron Dean’s family as they exit the justice center @FortWorthReport https://t.co/ww2NZtgq08

Atatiana Jefferson was playing with her 8-year-old nephew when she was shot by Aaron Dean

On October 12, 2019, Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, was playing with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed by the then-Texas police officer, who fatally shot her through the rear window of her house. According to Dean, he was responding to a welfare call at 2:30 am from a neighbor. The non-emergency call notified him about an open front door.

Dean's body camera footage shows the officer entering the backyard of the Jefferson residence through a gate. He shouts at Jefferson to show her hands and then fires at her mere seconds later. At no point did Aaron Dean identify himself as the police.

#AaronDean "The one person that had no input on any choices that night was #AtatianaJefferson ...because when the defendant was called to her house, HE was the one making choices.." Prosecutor Dale Smith with rebuttal closing argument. "The one person that had no input on any choices that night was #AtatianaJefferson...because when the defendant was called to her house, HE was the one making choices.." Prosecutor Dale Smith with rebuttal closing argument. #AaronDean https://t.co/CtoseMpCDX

Atatiana Jefferson was pronounced dead at 3:05 am. Police said they tried to provide immediate medical aid to the wounded woman but could not save her. During the trial, Jefferson's nephew testified in court that the aunt-nephew duo had burned some hamburgers on that fateful day in 2019. His aunt kept the door open to let the smoke out.

Prosecutors found discrepancies in the statements given by Zion in court and those given to the authorities in 2019. Jefferson's family attorney Lee Merritt, however, said that the young boy was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He further stated that Atatiana Jefferson was in legal possession of both the gun and a concealed carry permit.

Keith A. Edmonson @KeithEdmonson61

Aaron Dean of manslaughter only, not murder,

which is what he did commit.

The justice system in America,

does not defend Black women's lives.

An all White jury, deciding the fate of a White cop,

who killed

Atatiana Jefferson.

Do not expect me to be quiet. all White jury convictedAaron Dean of manslaughter only, not murder,which is what he did commit.The justice system in America,does not defend Black women's lives.An all White jury, deciding the fate of a White cop,who killedAtatiana Jefferson.Do not expect me to be quiet. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… all White jury convictedAaron Dean of manslaughter only, not murder,which is what he did commit.The justice system in America,does not defend Black women's lives.An all White jury, deciding the fate of a White cop,who killedAtatiana Jefferson.Do not expect me to be quiet. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CwpBt9278A

Aaron Dean reportedly resigned from his position before he could be fired in 2019. He also refused to cooperate with the investigation.

