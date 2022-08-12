5 things to know about Lili Reinhart 

Lili Reinhart, among the multiple roles she played, mostly became famous for her portrayal of Betty Cooper in the teen-drama Riverdale. Her role in the romantic drama, Chemical Hearts, a film adaptation of the book, Our Chemical Hearts, and the crime-comedy, Hustlers, also brought her popularity paired with critical acclaim. Reinhart has been appearing on television from the young age of 14.

Lili Reinhart's latest performance in Look Both Ways, a romantic-dramedy premiering on Netflix on August 17, 2022. The film stars Reinhart alongside Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet in a story that follows a young woman whose life diverges into two realities after college. One reality makes the character a mother and the other has her pursue her career.

The trailer of the film looks promising and follows the usual genre rather than experimenting with the story.

5 interesting things to know about Lili Reinhart

1) She said she doesn't wish to do any more shows after Riverdale ends

Although her role in Riverdale really helped her shoot to fame and become a household name among fans, Lili Reinhart made it clear that she would rather not be involved with television shows after Riverdale comes to an end. The tediously long and demanding shoot schedule when shooting for the television series was cited as the reason for her decision.

Speaking to Teen Vogue about it, Reinhart said:

"I know what my limits are. I know that after 'Riverdale,' I don't want to do another 22-episode show because it really does take up your entire life, and as a 22-year-old, I want to be able to do other things."

She also expressed her desire to do more work that she could be proud of rather than producing a large volume of content that doesn't interest her.

2) She was turned down for the role of Betty Cooper at first

Lili Reinhart was initially rejected for the role of Betty Cooper. The actress sent an audition tape to the team, which was turned down. When she appeared on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reinhart expressed her thoughts on being turned down on the basis of her videotape and how her anxiety played a big role in deciding her performance while auditioning.

The actress also said that most of the stars in Riverdale, with the exception of Cole Sprouse, had to go through multiple rejections before making it into the show. Other actors on the show as well have left to be part of some popular projects other than Riverdale.

3) She was an executive producer for Chemical Hearts

While it is well known that Lili Reinhart starred in the romantic-drama Chemical Hearts, it is not really known that she was also an executive producer for the film. The Amazon Original was produced by Amazon Studios and was directed by Richard Tanne. This was the first time Reinhart donned the hat of an executive producer.

With Look Both Ways, Reinhart has decided to take things forward as she is an executive producer on this one too. So far, she has only been part of the production for the film she has starred in. It's not very clear whether she'd want to continue to be the executive producer for other films.

4) If not for becoming an actor, she'd be in beauty school

Lili Reinhart first moved to LA when she was 18, in hopes of becoming an actor. However, when things didn't work out financially and in other ways, she moved back to North Carolina to work on her mental and physical health.

When she returned to LA six months later, Reinhart had apparently decided that she would give it another shot and then go to make-up school if things went south.

She recalls times when she almost quit acting for beauty school. Make-up has always been a dear hobby for her and a lot of her old Instagram pictures show her wearing intricate make-up inspired by the looks of some fictional characters.

5) She started acting when she was quite young

Although most people only know Reinhart from her role in Riverdale, the actress has been on television quite a few times as a young child. She supposedly developed a love for dancing, singing, and acting at the age of ten and had asked her mother to drive her to New York for auditions.

Lilith (2011), Not Waving But Drowning (2012), The Kings of Summer (2013), Forever's End (2013), Miss Stevens (2016), and The Good Neighbor (2016) are some of the films that she was briefly a part of. She also starred in the pilot of Scientastic! and appeared in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

Look Both Ways is being highly anticipated by fans of Lili Reinhart and cinephiles alike. The film seems to be taking up quite an interesting subject and exploring it in the general format of a Hollywood drama. Its Netflix release is expected to give it a large reach and an audience across the globe.

Look Both Ways releases on Netflix on August 17, 2022.

