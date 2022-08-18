5 things to know about Netflix thriller film 365 Days 3

The 365 Days franchise is one of the most popular film series to have come out of the streaming giant Netflix. The platform proved to be the perfect space to release a romantic drama such as this, where the film is accessible enough to create its own unique viewership. The success of the first two films was surprisingly high, and viewership expanded progressively with time. Despite being slammed by critics, the 365 Days movies remain one of the most popular films in recent times.

Everything we know about the third 365 Days film is from the trailer and the four-minute clip of the beginning sequence, which was released by Netflix. The streaming platform employed a similar technique with the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things, where a sequence from the season was released prior to the release of the show. The method seems to have worked out for the hit sci-fi show, and is expected to do the same for The Next 365 Days.

Ahead of the film's release, read on to find out some interesting facts about the latest installment of the 365 Days series.

Everything we know about 365 Days 3

1) The third part might be the last part of the franchise

The third film, titled The Next 365 Days, will most likely be the concluding part of the series. The reason behind this is that the stories of the films are adapted from a trilogy of novels written by Blanka Lipinska, with each movie covering the story of one book from the trilogy. Since the book series ended with the third novel, the films are expected to end too after the latest installment.

During the announcement of the sequels for the first film, the author had stated:

"I’m hugely honored that the remaining two parts of my 365 Days Trilogy - This Day & Next 365 Days will be brought to life on screen by Netflix. I’m so excited to show fans of my novels all over the world this fresh look at the characters and to continue Laura and Massimo’s story."

2) The third part was shot right after the second part

Since Netflix announced the second and third sequels at the same time, it is no wonder that the shooting for the films too ran over a long period of time as the producers hoped to wrap up production as soon as possible. The announcement was made in May 2021, and the films were expected to go into production in the next two months.

However, the release of the two movies was timed apart to ensure some cliffhangers remained for the viewers and to guarantee a consistent audience for the films. The fact that the first part was not well-received by the critics and yet the story was extended into two more parts, speaks volumes about the viewership that the films are enjoying.

3) Where the plot is likely to go

While the first part dealt entirely with a hostage situation where Massimo abducts Laura and gives her one year to fall in love with him, the second explored a more mainstream narrative as the two leads attempted to lead a normal life against all odds. The dealings with the mafia that Massimo's family engaged in added the bit of tension that the plot needed.

The third film is likely to take a more thrilling turn and explore the backlash of Massimo's rivals on Laura. It also features another man looking for Laura's love, further complicating things for the couple. While some things are expected to change, it is likely that the movie will maintain the tone it went for in the previous installments, considering their success so far.

4) The cast and characters

While Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka are sure to return as the two central characters, Magdalena Lamparska and Otar Saralidze are also expected to continue to be a part of the franchise in 365 Days 3. The makers are likely to keep new additions to the list of characters under wraps to heighten the anticipation of the viewers.

Simone Susinna is expected to play a new character called Nacho. However, the details of the character haven't been revealed, although the portrayal is expected to be straight out of the book. All the actors in the franchise so far, especially Sieklucka and Morrone, have shot to fame following their roles in 365 Days. For Sieklucka, it was her debut film.

5) What was the cliffhanger about?

From the first four minutes of the film that Netflix released prior to the release of The Next 365 Days, it seems that the ending twist of the second part, which was built around the implication that Laura Biel is dead, was a mere cliffhanger that will not hold much significance in the latter part of the plot. Interestingly, a similar cliffhanger was used at the end of the first part as well to keep the viewers hooked.

This is also one of the reasons why the franchise is so passionately criticized for its writing by cinephiles around the world. Despite this, the films still managed to build an audience that is faithful to the franchise. Another cliffhanger from the previous movie was Massimo's reaction when he learned about the death of the baby. This issue is also expected to be addressed in the new film.

The trailer suggests a more mysterious plot and an even more complicated relationship between the two characters. Perhaps the inclusion of mafia and outsiders in the relationship would also generate some action.

365 Days 3 releases on August 19, 2022, only on Netflix.

