5 times Matthew Perry owned the role of Chandler Bing in Friends

Matthew Perry’s unexpected death due to an alleged drowning has sent shockwaves across the globe. The Friends star was found dead in a Jacuzzi at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday, October 28. He was 54.

As soon as this news broke, his Friends co-stars Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice Hosenstein on the show), Morgan Fairchild (who played the role of erotic novel writer Nora Bing), and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, expressed shock over the untimely demise.

While time will tell the final findings, for now, let’s celebrate five of Matthew Perry’s memorable Chandler Bing moments on Friends.

Chair fight to trivia game: 5 best moments of Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing

1) The One with the Embryos: Season 4, Episode 12

In this season 4 episode, the gang plays a trivia game hosted by Ross (David Schwimmer) and has Monica and Rachel against Joey and Chandler (Matthew Perry). As the game progressed and the stakes increased, the girls realized they were unaware of everything related to Matthew Perry's witty character.

Ross further asked, "Every week, the TV Guide comes to Chandler and Joey's apartment. What name appears on the address label?" to which Chandler finally said, "Actually, it's Miss Chandler Bong."

In the end, the boys won and also got Monica and Rachel's spacious flat.

2) The One Where No One's Ready: Season 3, Episode 2

Aired on September 26, 1996, the season 3 episode featured a hilarious fight between Chandler and Joey over a chair. It so happened that Chandler tricked Joey into gulping down chicken fat from a glass kept in Monica's (Courteney Cox) fridge. In retaliation, Joey sits on Chandler’s favorite chair and wears all his clothes, dismaying the Matthew Perry portrayed character.

3) The One with the Proposal: Season 6, Episodes 24, 25

This is one episode Friends fans won’t ever forget. Aired over two episodes on May 18, 2000, The One with the Proposal has Monica choosing Chandler over Richard (Tom Selleck) and taking their relationship to the next level.

The significant moment is when a sad Chandler (thinking he has ruined all chances with Monica) walks into their flat and finds candles all over. Monica then comes out and prepares to kneel but cries. Chandler then goes down on his knees and proposes.

4) The One Where Everybody Finds Out: Season 5, Episode 14

It was episode 14 of Season 5, where everybody indeed found out what was brewing between Monica and Chandler. A faux attempt by Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) to flirt with Chandler compelled him to blurt out that he loves Monica. In turn, Monica, too, admitted to her feelings for him. In the meantime, Ross, Monica’s brother, tries to impress his boss that his anger is within control.

However, when he sees Monica and Chandler sharing a kiss from the window of his apartment, Ross gives out a shout, thus ruining his chances in the professional sector.

5) The Pilot: Season 1, Episode 1

Finally, the episode that started it all: The Pilot, which was broadcast on September 22, 1994. Helmed by James Burrows, the debut episode of the television sitcom Friends had Chandler consoling Ross as he lamented his marriage with his lesbian ex-wife. The Pilot established the characters that became buddies of viewers for ten long years.

Chandler Bing emerged as the heart and soul of the show, having layers and shades that were relatable for all.

Meanwhile, although Los Angeles Police Department officers are still probing, they reportedly have confirmed to a leading portal that no foul play was suspected.

And neither did they find any drug at Matthew Perry's death scene.