5 top shows like Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon, a prequel to the immensely popular show The Big Bang Theory, began as a preview special and has since been expanded into five seasons.

Young Sheldon's sixth season will be released on CBS on Thursday, September 29, 2022, and a seventh season has been confirmed. The longevity of the show demonstrates Young Sheldon's popularity with both fans and critics.

Young Sheldon, despite being a typical sitcom, has clever writing and consistent characters. While most shows attempt to create relatable characters worth following, only a few series, such as Young Sheldon, are successful in maintaining the audience's interest in the show over time.

Here are some shows similar to Young Sheldon that are a good mix of drama and comedy and will keep viewers interested for several seasons.

1) Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men (Image via IMDB)

Two and a Half Men aired from 2003 to 2015 and was divided into twelve seasons. It was one of the most popular shows of its era, and it is best known for starring Ashton Kutcher.

Its story revolves around a wealthy man who lets his desperate brother and his brother's son live with him. The temporary agreement, of course, falls apart when the two guests overstay their invitation and chaos ensues. Two and a Half Men, like Young Sheldon, explores family themes and the humour that lies beneath them.

2) Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Hates Chris (Image via IMDB)

Everybody Hates Chris had an unusually brief run for a sitcom, lasting only four seasons from 2005 to 2009. This period drama/sitcom set in the 1980s was inspired by comedian Chris Rock's adolescent memories. Like Young Sheldon, this is a family sitcom that focuses on the American concept of family and how it manifests itself in society.

The show examines race, class, and poverty from various angles, and viewers get to hear Rock's thoughts on the majority of the events depicted on screen. The show is feisty and honest, but it was cancelled after the story's purpose was met.

3) Fuller House

A still from Fuller House (Image via IMDB)

Fuller House, a Netflix original series that premiered in 2016, is a prequel to the older television show Full House. The show aired for five seasons and was aimed primarily at fans of the original Full House series. The show received negative reviews as a result of its attempt to appeal to an existing fan base. It did, however, fulfil the function of a sitcom by providing a few laughs.

Family themes are prominent in this one as well, as the title suggests. The show follows a mother of three who loses her husband and seeks help from her family in raising her children. In terms of plot, the show uses a lot of cliches but does them well enough to keep it interesting.

4) Modern Family

A still from Modern Family (Image via IMDB)

Modern Family is unquestionably a sitcom, but it also employs a mockumentary production style, which adds to the writing's exploration of the nature of family in the modern world. Thanks to its diverse cast of characters, great writing, and brilliant performances, Modern Family is a timeless show that speaks volumes about our culture while also being a hilarious comedy.

The family dynamic in Modern Family is a realistic, yet extremely complicated depiction of the types of families found in American culture. The show also addresses racism, gender inequality, and oppressive dynamics in society through dark and honest humour, which is flawlessly executed by the cast and crew.

5) The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory (Image via IMDB)

Young Sheldon is a prequel to The Big Bang Theory that follows the same characters and employs the same comedy style as the original show.

With a classic, simple sitcom plot of four introverted boys whose lives take a turn after they meet a girl, The Big Bang Theory works wonders with just the art of dialogue and expression. Despite its conception in 2007, the situational comedy is still regarded as a comedy classic.

CBS will air the sixth season of Young Sheldon on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 8/7c.

