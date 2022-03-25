5150 meaning explained as Lil Xan reveals he's hospitalized on psychiatric hold 

Lil Xan took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, March 23, revealing that he had checked himself into a hospital on psychiatric hold after dealing with issues in relation to his mental health. The 25-year-old rapper suggested on social media that online bullying after he outed his former manager, Stat Quo, was the reason why he was hospitalized.

The rapper shared that he felt he should be on a 5150 hold. Lil Xan uploaded a picture of himself restrained by a gurney with one hand left free on Instagram. The caption read:

In another photo uploaded to the platform, he detailed that “false narrative videos” about him have appeared online ever since he “spoke out against the industry.” He also clarified that he is not broke and for followers to do their research instead of believing a “stupid YouTube video.” The rapper added that he was “living very, very comfortably.”

He then exasperatedly pleaded with followers not to spread lies about him as it is affecting his mental health.

Lil Xan has been open with fans about his battle with drug addiction and journey to sobriety since becoming a rapper. Just a week before being hospitalized, he posted a celebratory video after he finished his first treatment in a drug rehab program.

Lil Xan believed he should have been kept on a 5150 hold in hospital

The code comes after Article 1 Section 5150 of the Welfare and Institutions Code of California, which came into being in 1967.

According to Dictionary.com, the 5150 hold in the California law code refers to:

“The temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness.”

The psychiatric hospitalization requires a patient to be kept on hold for 72 hours. Though this does not mean that the person must necessarily stay for the time allotted, the hospital has the right to do so if necessary.

The involuntary admission of someone into a hospital is not a criminal arrest but simply allows a person to seek mental health assistance from professionals.

For someone to be kept on the 5150 code, they must be a danger to others, a danger to themselves, or battling a mental illness that does not let them take care of themselves. This may include a person being unable to provide food for themselves, clothing, or shelter due to a mental challenge.

At the end of the 5150 period, the mental health evaluation determines whether a person can live independently without putting themselves and others in harm's way.

