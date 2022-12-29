53-year-old Port Orange woman dies in Flagler County car accident

A 53-year-old woman died in a horrific accident after she drove her car under a semi truck on northbound I95 in Flagler County, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic references to a violent car crash. Reader discretion advised.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the incident occurred just after 8:30 am in broad daylight and under clear weather conditions. They added that the semi was in the center lane when the sedan crashed into it from the rear end. Authorities were first alerted by a witness who saw the crash unfold.

The crash closed northbound Interstate 95 near Palm Coast Parkway in Flagler County for five hours

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stated that the crash took place near mile marker 296. Flagler County authorities promplty arrived at the scene of the crash. They added that they were still investigating the cause of the accident and are yet to issue a statement. Additionally, they haven't given the victim's name to the public either.

Image showing authorities at the Flagler County crash site (Image via WESH2 News)

However, a witness who saw the crash commented on a Facebook post by Flagler Live, a non-profit news organization, claiming traffic was slowing down due to an earlier crash.

Heidi Valle, who had just passed the trailer, saw the crash through her rear view mirror. She stated that she had just passed the trailer and gone into the middle lane, and as she looked into her rearview mirror, she saw the accident happen. Heidi added that watching the accident seemed like she was watching a scene from a movie in her rearview mirror with:

"Debris just flying everywhere and cars screeching.”

FlaglerSheriff @FlaglerSheriff Traffic crash I-95 N at milemarker 296. Roadway obstructed, shut down at the 293. Expect delays #fcsotraffic Traffic crash I-95 N at milemarker 296. Roadway obstructed, shut down at the 293. Expect delays #fcsotraffic

Reports claim that an emergency helicopter was placed on standy-by until authorities pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Flagler County Sheriff announced that a segment of northbound I95 from Palm Coast Parkway and Matanzas Woods Parkway would remain closed. It took five hours for the traffic to return to normal.

Speaking about better warning signs on interstate in case of a crash, Hiedi commented that traffic had been slowing due to a previous crash. She added:

"They had the far left lane blocked off to merge. They should have had the cones and the merge sign farther back on 95 to give more notice!! The previous tractor trailer was still in the guardrail and fire trucks and police were still at the earlier accident."

No other casualties were reported in the crash.

This is the third fatal car crash that has occurred in Flagler County this month.

On, December 17, 2022, a wrong-way driver crashed into another car, killing the victim. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the incident occurred after 8:30 pm when a 64-year-old man drove his pick-up truck north in a southbound lane of US Highway 1. The victim was a 46-year-old woman who wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Less than a week earlier, another wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle, taking the lives of three people, including TikTok star and social media influencer Ali Spice.

The crash occurred on December 11, 2022, in Volusia County on State Road 44 near DeLand. The driver was under the influence of alcohol and crashed into several other vehicles before fleeing into the woods.

